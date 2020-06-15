All apartments in Newcastle
Newcastle, OK
1516 NW 13th Street
1516 NW 13th Street

1516 NW 13th St · (405) 801-2293
Location

1516 NW 13th St, Newcastle, OK 73065

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1516 NW 13th Street · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1512 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1516 NW 13th Street Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 2.5 bath in Newcastle! - Brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage duplex. On the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.
Check out the Wyndemere Duplexes! Located minutes from Newcastle casino and I-44, this brand new development features 3 bedroom duplex homes.

This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, durable wood-like floors, and a 2 car garage.

Pets: Yes, dogs only
Refrigerator: No
Washer and Dryer: No, has connections

School District Information: Newcastle elementary, middle, and high school

**Pet Policy: Pet deposit is $500 and fully refundable if property is returned in the same condition it was initially leased to tenant(s). Rent Increases by $25 a month if pets are approved at the property. A maximum of two pets per property under for 35 pounds each. Some breed restrictions apply; call our office for details.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5680103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 NW 13th Street have any available units?
1516 NW 13th Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1516 NW 13th Street have?
Some of 1516 NW 13th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 NW 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1516 NW 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 NW 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 NW 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1516 NW 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1516 NW 13th Street does offer parking.
Does 1516 NW 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 NW 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 NW 13th Street have a pool?
No, 1516 NW 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1516 NW 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 1516 NW 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 NW 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 NW 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 NW 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 NW 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
