Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1516 NW 13th Street Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 2.5 bath in Newcastle! - Brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage duplex. On the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.

Check out the Wyndemere Duplexes! Located minutes from Newcastle casino and I-44, this brand new development features 3 bedroom duplex homes.



This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, durable wood-like floors, and a 2 car garage.



Pets: Yes, dogs only

Refrigerator: No

Washer and Dryer: No, has connections



School District Information: Newcastle elementary, middle, and high school



**Pet Policy: Pet deposit is $500 and fully refundable if property is returned in the same condition it was initially leased to tenant(s). Rent Increases by $25 a month if pets are approved at the property. A maximum of two pets per property under for 35 pounds each. Some breed restrictions apply; call our office for details.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5680103)