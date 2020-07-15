/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:07 AM
20 Studio Apartments for rent in Moore, OK
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$610
564 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
4 Units Available
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$545
424 sqft
Great location close to I-44 and Will Rogers Airport. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
58 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$860
491 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
29 Units Available
Southridge - Shadowlake
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$775
574 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
7 Units Available
Hillcrest
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$540
492 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashley Park in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
2403 W Main Street
2403 West Main Street, Norman, OK
Studio
$3,000
1250 sqft
The commercial property is in a prime location for visibility at the corner of one of the busiest intersections in Norman.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1421 SE 29th Street
1421 Southeast 29th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$14,549
25000 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION! Minutes from Downtown OKC and immediate access to I-35. 25,000 sq ft warehouse building available for lease at $6.98 sq ft/yr. Eight bay doors; 4 dock height and 4 grade level. Warehouse and office building are fully sprinkled.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
201 NW 24th Street
201 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$8,050
9960 sqft
This commercial space has showroom space and 10 bays with garage door access. Rent is $10 per foot and the owner is looking for a minimum of a 3 year lease.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2413 SW 97th
2413 Southwest 97th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,100
Very Nice 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage - Very Nice 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Front gated courtyard. Nice entry way. Living room w/fireplace, screened in sun room, kitchen, dining area. Stove, oven and D/W. Laundry room. Tile and carpet.
Results within 10 miles of Moore
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
53 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$878
564 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
12 Units Available
Heritage Hills East
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
76 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$899
495 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 8 at 03:39 PM
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$679
500 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,060
545 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
16 Units Available
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$790
442 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Capitol on 28th!
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
9065 Harmony Drive
9065 Harmony Drive, Midwest City, OK
Studio
$2,100
1440 sqft
Located on a busy Midwest City street, this former medical office is a great home for any businesses looking for both a cooperative work hub and smaller work rooms.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
2200 W Reno Avenue
2200 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$9,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2200 W Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Mesta Park
525 NW 18th Street
525 Northwest 18th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$750
420 sqft
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! - Great Studio Apartment conveniently located 1 mile from Paseo Arts District and 2 1/2 miles from Bricktown! 420 sq.ft. with a updated bathroom and kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Gatewood UCD
1328 NW 20th
1328 Northwest 20th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$995
450 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Tiny House/apartment near Plaza District - Property Id: 306569 Newly remodeled efficiency house attached to my garage on the back of my property (first floor....
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1201 NW 1st Street
1201 Northwest 1st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$500
Vacant lot for lease. No building or house on the lot.
