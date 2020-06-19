All apartments in Lawton
Find more places like 1913 NW Liberty Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawton, OK
/
1913 NW Liberty Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1913 NW Liberty Avenue

1913 Northwest Liberty Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1913 Northwest Liberty Avenue, Lawton, OK 73507

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY . Beautiful Liberty Heights redo - Freshly painted interiors, new flooring, new counter-tops, new bathrooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, 1 car garage, large living area with ceiling fan and lots of natural light and beautiful hard surface flooring, formal dining area with a crystal chandelier, spacious secondary bedrooms with carpet and ceiling fans, separate laundry room, hall bathroom, has custom ceramic tile flooring, private master suite is huge with a custom walk-in shower, large master closet, the kitchen has beautiful wood beam ceilings, all new stainless Steele appliance (Refrigerator, stove with range-hood , dishwasher) large breakfast bar, the area off the kitchen can be used as a 2nd living room or a eat in kitchen area, fenced back yard with covered patio. A SMALL DOG IS NEGOTIABLE WITH HOMEOWNER APPROVAL

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4445456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 NW Liberty Avenue have any available units?
1913 NW Liberty Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawton, OK.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 NW Liberty Avenue have?
Some of 1913 NW Liberty Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 NW Liberty Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1913 NW Liberty Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 NW Liberty Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 NW Liberty Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1913 NW Liberty Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1913 NW Liberty Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1913 NW Liberty Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 NW Liberty Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 NW Liberty Avenue have a pool?
No, 1913 NW Liberty Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1913 NW Liberty Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1913 NW Liberty Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 NW Liberty Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 NW Liberty Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St
Lawton, OK 73505
Timbers
120 NW 44th St
Lawton, OK 73505
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73501
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73507

Similar Pages

Lawton 2 BedroomsLawton Apartments with Balcony
Lawton Apartments with ParkingLawton Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita Falls, TXDuncan, OK
Chickasha, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Cameron University