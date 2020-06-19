1913 NW Liberty Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY . Beautiful Liberty Heights redo - Freshly painted interiors, new flooring, new counter-tops, new bathrooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, 1 car garage, large living area with ceiling fan and lots of natural light and beautiful hard surface flooring, formal dining area with a crystal chandelier, spacious secondary bedrooms with carpet and ceiling fans, separate laundry room, hall bathroom, has custom ceramic tile flooring, private master suite is huge with a custom walk-in shower, large master closet, the kitchen has beautiful wood beam ceilings, all new stainless Steele appliance (Refrigerator, stove with range-hood , dishwasher) large breakfast bar, the area off the kitchen can be used as a 2nd living room or a eat in kitchen area, fenced back yard with covered patio. A SMALL DOG IS NEGOTIABLE WITH HOMEOWNER APPROVAL



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4445456)