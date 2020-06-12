/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
22 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Guthrie, OK
1 Unit Available
124 W Oklahoma Apartment B Avenue
124 W Oklahoma Ave, Guthrie, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1311 sqft
Live downtown Historic Guthrie.
17 Units Available
Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
1 Unit Available
1217 East Main Street
1217 E Main St, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1235 sqft
This 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom unit is located in a prime central Edmond location nearby many restaurants and stores. Comes equipped with granite counter tops, oversized one car garage with a built in tornado shelter, high ceilings and ample storage.
1 Unit Available
3650 Oak Valley Drive
3650 Oak Valley Dr, Logan County, OK
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
2bed 2 bath mobile home on large wooded lot. Back yard is fenced and lots of storage. CREC electric and propane heat. CH&A with 2 decks and 2 storage buildings. Guthrie Schools. NEW Guthrie K-8 grade school is 1/2 mile.
13 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$615
822 sqft
25 Units Available
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$720
930 sqft
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
4 Units Available
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$945
822 sqft
A modern community within a short drive of area restaurants and parks. Amenities include a grill area, spa, pool and playground. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, large kitchens, and a balcony or private patio.
33 Units Available
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1185 sqft
Located in the rolling hills of NW Oklahoma City, Crown at Lone Oak offers great access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and highways. It is the first community in Oklahoma City to offer Keyless Entry, among other unique features.
6 Units Available
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$880
1036 sqft
Modern units with garden style bathtubs, brushed nickel hardware, and a private patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Near Frontier City Theme Park.
37 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$620
863 sqft
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
12 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$790
852 sqft
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.
14 Units Available
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1178 sqft
Luxurious, air-conditioned units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community is packed with amenities. Pool, sauna, playground, coffee bar, and community garden available. Lots of shopping and dining on nearby John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
14 Units Available
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$904
1107 sqft
Near Edmond Memorial High School and the University of Central Oklahoma. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and private balconies or patios. On-site pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Pets welcomed.
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1291 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
15 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$880
1008 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
28 Units Available
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1053 sqft
Luxurious homes have garden tubs, gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Community features pool, free Wi-Fi and dog park. Located close to Republic Gastropub, Starbucks and more.
21 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$864
954 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Quail Creek
3 Units Available
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$705
900 sqft
1 Unit Available
3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE
3010 Stonepoint Drive, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
1352 sqft
3010 STONEPOINT DRIVE Available 07/07/20 2 Story Townhome in East Edmond - Must See - 2 Story Townhome in East Edmond with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, 2 car garage, 1,352 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1984 in the Stonepoint addition.
1 Unit Available
13600 N Blackwelder Ave
13600 North Blackwelder Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1005 sqft
html body h1Argon Apartments pFloorplan details:/p ul liBedrooms: 2/li liBathrooms: 2/li liSq/Ft: 1003/li liDeposit: $250/li liLease: 9 - 15 months/li /ul pThis is our Kryptonfloorplan with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,003 square feet of
1 Unit Available
2626 Elwood
2626 Elwood Dr, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
Two story duplex 2 bedroom, 1 & 1/2 baths. Single car port with storage