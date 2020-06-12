Apartment List
OK
/
el reno
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

20 Apartments for rent in El Reno, OK with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
513 S Mahan Ave
513 South Mahan Avenue, El Reno, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
1080 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 BEDROOM HOME IN EL RENO FOR LEASE !!! - This Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in El Reno is now available for lease and offers the following amenities: Ceiling Fans Family Room Dining Room Fridge Stove Dishwasher Large Laundry

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
1517 W London St, 1517D
1517 West London Street, El Reno, OK
3 Bedrooms
$875
1400 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 1400sq foot unit located near Adams Park. This is a newer construction complex with easy access to business 40 as well as I40. This is a great location and property for multiple sizes of families.
Results within 10 miles of El Reno

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
13312 Beaumont Drive
13312 Beaumont Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1714 sqft
Beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage in Piedmont. The Spacious kitchen is open to the living area. The kitchen has a pantry, gas stove, and a breakfast bar.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
13 Von Elm Avenue
13 Von Elm Avenue, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Total Kitchen remodel is just the beginning of the nice things you will find at this home! New cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator! new flooring too. Two nice size living areas one with fireplace.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
11817 SW 26th Terrace
11817 Southwest 26th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1636 sqft
THE RENTAL you'll LOVE! It's clean as a whistle, high ceilings, Big kit, tons of storage, granite in kit & Bthrms, pantry, brkfst bar, SSTL Appls, Flrs are Tile, Wood & Carpet, Gas FP ,3 Big Bedrms, MIL plan, w/lrg closets, all on One Floor.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
11313 Northwest 7th Street
11313 Northwest 7th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2140 sqft
MOVE IN READY JUNE 15th! Superb 4 bed + Upstairs Bonus is exactly what you've been looking for! With its wood floors & gas fireplace the large living room is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
1030 Belmonte court
1030 Belmonte Court, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,645
3703 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Lakeview Estates
1 Unit Available
3809 Tori Place
3809 Tori Place, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1950 sqft
4 bedroom w/ study in a gated community. Open floor plan w/ updated modern light fixtures, fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, glass/ chrome tile backsplash & breakfast bar.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
404 N Willowood Drive
404 North Willowood Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1400 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN YUKON !! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features the following: Fireplace Laminate Floorings Carpet Central Heating and Air Blinds Lots of Cabinet Space Granite Countertops Stainless

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Surrey Hills
1 Unit Available
11318 NW 121st Place
11318 Northwest 121st Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1530 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Duplex In Surrey Hills - Don't miss out on this cute Duplex in Surrey Hills! Great location with easy access to the Kilpatrick Turnpike and NW Expressway. This is a 3 bed 2 bath 2 car Duplex. Large open living / kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2929 Thompson Farm Lane
2929 Thompson Farm Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Newer 3bd 2ba 2car with inside utility, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, Dishwasher, gas stove,Inside utility room and Nice Gazebo on patio. Large fenced in yard (RLNE5820806)

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11420 NW 7th Ter
11420 NW 7th Ter, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
1554 sqft
Great 4 Bed In Yukon Schools! - Great location easy access to I-40. The living room features a gas fireplace, while the kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10612-NW 21st Street
10612 Northwest 21st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1431 sqft
TAKE A LOOK AT YOUR NEW HOME!!! - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don t want the headache of mowing your lawn? We ve got you covered. Looking for your new home? Look no further, conveniently nestled off NW 23rd and Sara Rd, right off the Turner Turnpike.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd
1056 Mable Fry Boulevard, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1703 sqft
Beautiful Yukon Home Now Available For Lease - Yukon School District!!! - Charming, Spacious, Great Location & Available For Lease Now!!! FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12001 NW 135th
12001 Northwest 135th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1156 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN PIEDMONT !! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features the following: New Paint New Carpet Stove Dishwasher Microwave Ceiling Fans Central Heating/Air Blinds Decorative Lighting Alarm System Covered Patio Huge Fenced

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1509 Tahoe Ln
1509 Tahoe Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1272 sqft
- AMAZING, UPDATED DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF YUKON! Youll love cooking in this BEAUTIFUL kitchen with luxurious dark wood cabinets! HUGE open living room...

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Surrey Hills
1 Unit Available
11608 Surrey Hills Blvd
11608 Surrey Hills Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
11608 Surrey Hills Blvd Available 07/03/20 MUST SEE! BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF SURREY HILLS!! - Youll love this renovated space with 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2225 Timber Crossing
2225 Timber Crossing, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1790 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ Office between Mustang & Yukon! - Beautiful 3 bed/2.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
400 Charles Court
400 Charles Court, Yukon, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1719 sqft
Brand NEW 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools with Storm Shelter - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4805 James Lane
4805 James Lane, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
4805 James Lane Available 05/01/20 Peaceful Living on the North Side of Yukon! - This home is located in Wagner Lakes on Wagner Road between Piedmont Road & Yukon Parkway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in El Reno, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for El Reno renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

