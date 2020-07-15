Apartment List
23 Apartments for rent in Blanchard, OK with garages

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
304 Cherokee Court
304 Cherokee Court, Blanchard, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,390
1654 sqft
(4) Bed/(2) Bath in Blanchard Avail NOW! - New carpet and updates! Located in cul-de-sac. Major appliances included in kitchen. Master includes walk-in closet and extra storage. No pets.
Results within 5 miles of Blanchard

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1690 Bartlett Drive
1690 Bartlett Dr, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1068 sqft
1690 Bartlett Drive Available 07/30/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Brick Rental Home in Newcastle - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 30th! This cozy home has a beautiful brick exterior with an open floor plan that includes luxury

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
702 NE 21st Terrace
702 Northeast 21st Terrace, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1281 sqft
702 NE 21st Terrace Available 08/01/20 3BR 2BA Duplex with 2 car garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage duplex with spacious yard in the desired Bradley IV subdivision in Newcastle.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
700 NE 21st Terrace
700 Northeast 21st Terrace, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1281 sqft
3br 2ba Duplex with 2 car garage! - (RLNE5912484)

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
7010 Kimberly Dr.
7010 Kimberly Drive, Tuttle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2046 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Country Paradise in Tuttle!!! - This beautiful 2,046 sq ft home is ideally located right off of Highway 37, and sits on a large, 1+ acre corner lot.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1516 NW 13th Street
1516 NW 13th St, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 bath in Newcastle! - Brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage duplex. On the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.
Results within 10 miles of Blanchard
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
21 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,050
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
9 Units Available
The Falls at Brookhaven
3730 West Rock Creek Rd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1250 sqft
Close to the light rail for easy commute to Downtown Denver, Sports Authority Field, and the 16th Street Mall. Units with hardwood floors, crown molding, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
56 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$860
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
12601 Heathfield Ln
12601 Heathfield Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2394 sqft
12601 Heathfield Ln Available 08/03/20 Gorgeous Custom Home with 3 Car Garage and Storm Shelter!! - This lovely home is located in a gated community with a swimming pool, park and walking track.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3820 Cord Circle
3820 Cord Circle, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1654 sqft
3820 Cord Circle Available 07/17/20 West Norman Patio Home! Avail NOW! Spacious 1600 sqft! - Spacious 1600 sq.ft. home close to shopping with easy access to I-35. Mater bath with Jacuzzi tub and stand-alone shower. Wet bar & utility room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1205 SW 22nd Street
1205 Southwest 22nd Street, Moore, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1113 sqft
REAL BEAUTY IN MOORE...A MUST SEE.....REMODELED... BUILT IN 1998 WITH APPROX 1120 S/F OPEN AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE w WOOD MANTLE, NEWER WOOD LOOK VYNAL FLOORING, NEWER CEILING FAN.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Westmoor
14704 S Harvey Avenue
14704 South Harvey Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1597 sqft
4 Year Old Home That Is On a Cul-De-Sac and Only About 1 Block Away From The New Briarwood Elementary School! Features Include: 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Approximately 1597 Square Feet, Granite Countertops in the Whole House, Walk-In

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Westmoor
113 SW 148th Street
113 Southwest 148th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1550 sqft
5 Year Old Home Located only a few blocks from the New Briarwood Elementary and It Backs Up to An Open Field So There are No Immediate Neighbors Behind! Features: 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Approximately 1550 Square Feet.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4011 Sam Gordon
4011 Sam Gordon Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2545 sqft
Brookhaven Home for Rent - This beautiful 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home includes walk-in closets, wood floors, a pantry, a covered patio, double oven and built in gas cook top, dishwasher, jetted tub, and a security system.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
201 NW 24th Street
201 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$8,050
9960 sqft
This commercial space has showroom space and 10 bays with garage door access. Rent is $10 per foot and the owner is looking for a minimum of a 3 year lease.

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4504 Saratoga Drive
4504 Saratoga Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1781 sqft
Bright and spacious! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located in sought after Truman school district. Home has an open floor plan, large living room with fireplace, beautiful wide plank laminate flooring and new carpet.

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
201 N. Westchester Ave.
201 North Westchester Avenue, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1595 sqft
This mid-century home built in 1955 has so much charm! Remodeled in 2012 with new paint, carpet, ceramic tile, and new HVAC. It features a large living room and formal dining room.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4748 W Main St.
4748 W Main St, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1563 sqft
4748 W Main St. Available 06/08/20 Urban, Contemporary Style Living in West Norman! - Chic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom and 2 car garage! Concrete floors with gray interior. Carpet upstairs and in bedrooms. Awesome walk-in tile shower in master bath.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2805 Brompton Dr.
2805 Brompton Drive, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1484 sqft
Spring Into This West Norman Beauty with 1/2 Off the First Months Rent! - This spacious Berkley 2 bed 1.5 bath is ready to be called home! Beautiful fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a wet bar are only the start of the amenities in this one.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
15505 Acacia Road
15505 Acacia Road, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
15505 Acacia Road Available 08/01/20 Easy to Call Home! - This home is located at SW 149th & Western in Wildflower addition. New paint + laminate wood floors! New tile and updated fixtures! Fenced yard with shed, clean carpet, large master closet.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Westmoor
14304 S Brent Drive
14304 South Brent Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Moore School District! Large living room with vaulted ceiling and wood-burning fireplace * Eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator included * Indoor

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4016 Ripple Ave
4016 Ripple Avenue, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1651 sqft
4016 Ripple Ave Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom/2 bathroom in Cascade with storm shelter - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Cascade with storm shelter, fireplace and fenced yard. Tile floors in kitchen., foyer and bathroom. Washer/dryer connections.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Blanchard, OK

Blanchard apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

