7001 NW 45th

Amenities
AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! - AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !!
Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Detached Garage home is available for lease and features the following amenities:
New Paint
New Cabinets
New Countertops
New Laminate Flooring
Family Room
2 Dining Areas
New Stainless Dishwasher
New Stainless Stove
Laundry Area
New Carpet
Central Heat & Air
New Blinds
Fenced Yard
**Lawncare Included**
Bethany Schools
................................... and much, much more!!
Rent: $ 1,100
Deposit: $ 1,100
Section 8: Not Accepted
Pet Deposit: $ 500 non refundable pet deposit (per pet). Some restrictions apply.
Lease Terms: 1 Year or 2 Years (Original Lease)
Directions: NW 50th and Rockwell, South to NW 45th, East to property.
Please give Jessica a call at @ 405-928-8411 today to schedule your private showing.
www.energypmokc.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4240378)