7001 NW 45th

AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !!



Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Detached Garage home is available for lease and features the following amenities:



New Paint

New Cabinets

New Countertops

New Laminate Flooring

Family Room

2 Dining Areas

New Stainless Dishwasher

New Stainless Stove

Laundry Area

New Carpet

Central Heat & Air

New Blinds

Fenced Yard

**Lawncare Included**

Bethany Schools



................................... and much, much more!!



Rent: $ 1,100

Deposit: $ 1,100



Section 8: Not Accepted



Pet Deposit: $ 500 non refundable pet deposit (per pet). Some restrictions apply.



Lease Terms: 1 Year or 2 Years (Original Lease)



Directions: NW 50th and Rockwell, South to NW 45th, East to property.



Please give Jessica a call at @ 405-928-8411 today to schedule your private showing.



www.energypmokc.com



No Cats Allowed



