7001 NW 45th
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

7001 NW 45th

7001 Northwest 45th Street · (405) 928-8411
Location

7001 Northwest 45th Street, Bethany, OK 73008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7001 NW 45th · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1006 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! - AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !!

Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Detached Garage home is available for lease and features the following amenities:

New Paint
New Cabinets
New Countertops
New Laminate Flooring
Family Room
2 Dining Areas
New Stainless Dishwasher
New Stainless Stove
Laundry Area
New Carpet
Central Heat & Air
New Blinds
Fenced Yard
**Lawncare Included**
Bethany Schools

................................... and much, much more!!

Rent: $ 1,100
Deposit: $ 1,100

Section 8: Not Accepted

Pet Deposit: $ 500 non refundable pet deposit (per pet). Some restrictions apply.

Lease Terms: 1 Year or 2 Years (Original Lease)

Directions: NW 50th and Rockwell, South to NW 45th, East to property.

Please give Jessica a call at @ 405-928-8411 today to schedule your private showing.

www.energypmokc.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4240378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

