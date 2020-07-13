102 Apartments for rent in Worthington, OH with parking
Everybody enjoys niche shopping, just as everybody enjoys Worthington. At least that's the impression you get from shopping and strolling along High Street, where you can get everything from locally made candles to toy collectibles. An afternoon here is so sweet, you might get a stomachache.
Worthington is full of specialty stores, toys and laughter, but more is there as well. One thing you'll discover is that while it looks like a New England village, it has the laid-back vibe of a true Midwestern town. While that beautiful combination provides the backdrop, the lifestyle runs the show. When you need to tone up, it's a fitness maniac's paradise at the Worthington Community Center. When you need good cuisine, it's a foodie's dream at the host of pubs, inns and restaurants. When you need skyscrapers, Columbus is just to the south. The town is built for living; that's why Worthington's population of 13,575 is rising, and that's why you are reading this article. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Worthington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.