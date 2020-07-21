659 Oxford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car attached garage located in the heart of Old Worthington! This home offers a large, updated kitchen with eat in space, family room and dining room that leads out to large deck, walk down to a beautiful patio, fire pit and very spacious yard. Partially finished basement with storage and laundry(washer and dryer remain). Walking distance to Downtown Worthington's farmer's market, restaurants and shops! Please note: **This property is being offered unfurnished for $3200/month with $3200 security deposit OR fully furnished for $3800/month with a $3800 security deposit Tenants must furnish own toiletries for lease term and handle all bills, snow removal, lawn care, etc. Pets negotiable with $350 non refundable pet fee.