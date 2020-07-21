All apartments in Worthington
659 Oxford Street

Location

659 Oxford Street, Worthington, OH 43085

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car attached garage located in the heart of Old Worthington! This home offers a large, updated kitchen with eat in space, family room and dining room that leads out to large deck, walk down to a beautiful patio, fire pit and very spacious yard. Partially finished basement with storage and laundry(washer and dryer remain). Walking distance to Downtown Worthington's farmer's market, restaurants and shops! Please note: **This property is being offered unfurnished for $3200/month with $3200 security deposit OR fully furnished for $3800/month with a $3800 security deposit Tenants must furnish own toiletries for lease term and handle all bills, snow removal, lawn care, etc. Pets negotiable with $350 non refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 Oxford Street have any available units?
659 Oxford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Worthington, OH.
What amenities does 659 Oxford Street have?
Some of 659 Oxford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
659 Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 Oxford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 659 Oxford Street is pet friendly.
Does 659 Oxford Street offer parking?
Yes, 659 Oxford Street offers parking.
Does 659 Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 659 Oxford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 659 Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 659 Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 659 Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 659 Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 659 Oxford Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 659 Oxford Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 659 Oxford Street has units with air conditioning.
