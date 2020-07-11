/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM
160 Apartments for rent in Worthington, OH with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Oak Creek at Polaris
9000 Oak Village Blvd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
844 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with smart home technology! When location is your priority, Oak Creek is hard to beat. Our community is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off Polaris Parkway near the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$927
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1412 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wilson Hill
1146 Eastfield Rd
1146 Eastfield Road, Worthington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Newly Renovated/FULLY Furnished; Washington School - Property Id: 309678 You get a HOME by renting this place, not just a house! It has EVERYTHING you need! Chic & comfortable, this Spacious Newly Renovated & FULLY Furnished 3 BD/1 bath ranch home
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wilson Hill
1155 Eastfield Rd
1155 Eastfield Road, Worthington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
750 sqft
Newly Renovated/FULLY Furnished; Washington School - Property Id: 308992 You get a HOME by renting this place, not just a house! It has EVERYTHING you need! Chic & comfortable, this Newly Renovated & FULLY Furnished 2 BD/1 bath ranch home is -
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wilson Hill
1180 Eastfield Rd
1180 Eastfield Road, Worthington, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Newly Renovated; Washington School - Property Id: 308630 You get a HOME by renting this place, not just a house! It has EVERYTHING you need! Chic & comfortable, this Spacisou Newly Renovated & FULLY Furnished 3 BD/1 bath ranch home is - Located at
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wilson Hill
1166 Eastfield Rd
1166 Eastfield Road, Worthington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
960 sqft
Newly Renovated/FULLY Furnished; Washington School - Property Id: 308970 You get a HOME by renting this place, not just a house! It has EVERYTHING you need! Chic & comfortable, this Newly Renovated & FULLY Furnished 2 BD/1 bath ranch home is -
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wilson Hill
1143 Eastfield Rd
1143 Eastfield Road, Worthington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
750 sqft
Newly Renovated/FULLY Furnished; Washington School - Property Id: 308981 You get a HOME by renting this place, not just a house! It has EVERYTHING you need! Chic & comfortable, this Newly Renovated & FULLY Furnished 2 BD/1 bath ranch home is -
Results within 1 mile of Worthington
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
27 Units Available
Don Scott
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,135
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
Crosswoods
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1208 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Worthington Village North
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,035
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1053 sqft
Welcome to Copley Park, where your one and two bedroom garden-style apartment home awaits you. It's not just about finding a place to sleep, it's about finding a great place that you can call home. And you deserve it.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Slate Hill
7794 Barkwood Dr
7794 Barkwood Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A 2bdrm, 1.5bath condo backs to park with a big enclosed deck. All stainless steel appl. Including microwave, w & d. Hardwood floors with finished new carpet bsmnt. $1050 a mth plus deposit. Pets ok with $200.00 non-refundable dep.
Results within 5 miles of Worthington
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
24 Units Available
Brookside Woods
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Foxboro
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
34 Units Available
Polaris
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,029
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
Brookside Colony
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,030
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
35 Units Available
Worthingview
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1082 sqft
Indulging shouldn’t be limited to ice cream parlors or Sunday brunches. Your living space should be as unique as you are and have all the necessary luxuries for you to revel in.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
22 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,075
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
36 Units Available
Worthingview
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,074
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1089 sqft
Take a step up to The Highlands and experience Harper House – Columbus, Ohio’s one-of-a-kind, luxurious apartment community. Built like a resort with world-class amenities.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
844 sqft
Located close to I-71 and I-270. On-site locker system for deliveries, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar. Updated interiors with fashionable features. Garden-style community with a lake.
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
31 Units Available
Don Scott
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1061 sqft
At Sawmill Crossing, your options are endless– one or two bedrooms, furnished or unfurnished, a short or long-term lease– the choice is yours.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Worthington Park
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
15 Units Available
Central Clintonville
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,019
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
1027 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1066 sqft
Finally, all the benefits of Clintonville experienced through gracious, newly constructed apartments.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Polaris South
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$989
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
21 Units Available
Wynstone
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,077
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
