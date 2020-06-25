6475 Meadowbrook Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Spectacular living space in this comfortable Potters Creek home, serviced by Worthington Schools. This 3 BR, 2.1 BA home will be leased with/or without furniture, Enjoy a versatile finished recreation room in the lower level and bonus space in the 3rd floor. Elegant dining room & Gourmet quality eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and upgraded tile work. Exposed brick, custom lighting and attention to every detail in this executive quality home. Family rm features beamed ceiling, brick FP & deck access. Generous master suite features a walk-in closet, sitting area, built-in bookshelves and well-appointed bathroom w/dual sinks. Entertain easy & enjoy proximity to excellent amenities. Garage parking!