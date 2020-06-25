All apartments in Worthington
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:39 PM

6475 Meadowbrook Circle

6475 Meadowbrook Cir · No Longer Available
Location

6475 Meadowbrook Cir, Worthington, OH 43085

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Spectacular living space in this comfortable Potters Creek home, serviced by Worthington Schools. This 3 BR, 2.1 BA home will be leased with/or without furniture, Enjoy a versatile finished recreation room in the lower level and bonus space in the 3rd floor. Elegant dining room & Gourmet quality eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and upgraded tile work. Exposed brick, custom lighting and attention to every detail in this executive quality home. Family rm features beamed ceiling, brick FP & deck access. Generous master suite features a walk-in closet, sitting area, built-in bookshelves and well-appointed bathroom w/dual sinks. Entertain easy & enjoy proximity to excellent amenities. Garage parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6475 Meadowbrook Circle have any available units?
6475 Meadowbrook Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Worthington, OH.
What amenities does 6475 Meadowbrook Circle have?
Some of 6475 Meadowbrook Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6475 Meadowbrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6475 Meadowbrook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6475 Meadowbrook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6475 Meadowbrook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Worthington.
Does 6475 Meadowbrook Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6475 Meadowbrook Circle offers parking.
Does 6475 Meadowbrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6475 Meadowbrook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6475 Meadowbrook Circle have a pool?
No, 6475 Meadowbrook Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6475 Meadowbrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 6475 Meadowbrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6475 Meadowbrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6475 Meadowbrook Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6475 Meadowbrook Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6475 Meadowbrook Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
