Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Colonial Hills Worthington Schools - Cozy three bedroom 1948 Cape Cod. Sliding glass door onto a back yard deck for outdoor living space. New engineered flooring on first floor. Carpet upstairs and in the finished room in basement. Appliances: stainless steel gas stove, stainless refrigerator, stainless microwave, and washer and dryer. Storage shed. .14 acre filled-with-nature back yard. Close to Indianola and Selby Parks. Worthington is a great community to live in.



(RLNE5203973)