Apartment List
/
OH
/
willoughby hills
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

72 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Willoughby Hills, OH

Finding an apartment in Willoughby Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
41 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1192 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,535
1136 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Results within 5 miles of Willoughby Hills
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Euclid
9 Units Available
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
1 Bedroom
$822
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1122 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Euclid - Green
17 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Mayfield Heights
6 Units Available
Pepperwood Townhomes & Gardens
1432 Golden Gate Blvd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$860
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
Units feature exposed brick walls, newly updated suites and walkout patios. There's also a picnic area, garage parking, party room and heated pool. The Eastgate Shopping Center and Hillcrest Hospital are nearby.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Euclid - Green
10 Units Available
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$804
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
987 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
8 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$979
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1385 sqft
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
North Collinwood
1 Unit Available
19509 Chickasaw Avenue
19509 Chickasaw Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$595
600 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty & Heartland Neighborhood Homes CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
1608 Winchester Road
1608 Winchester Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1265 sqft
To schedule a showing, click the link below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1172406?source=iframe&companyID=20461 Updated Kitchen with ALL appliances included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4800 Farnhurst Rd
4800 Farnhurst Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1206 sqft
Charming and Cute Home in Lyndhurst! - Charming Bungalow Home in Lyndhurst! All you need to call this place home is included, only thing is missing is you! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement, finished 3rd floor (3rd bedroom with full bath

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4843 Westbourne Rd
4843 Westbourne Road, Lyndhurst, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1428 sqft
4 BR, 1 BA in Lyndhurst - Beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath Colonial Single family Home is Located in Lyndhurst. This property offers new furnace, central air with a new electrical service panel. It has been freshly painted in neutral colors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
300 Plymouth Rd
300 Plymouth Road, Eastlake, OH
3 Bedrooms
$899
CALL US to see this lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch style home in Eastlake. This lovely Eastlake ranch is ready to become your new home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd.
1261 Cleveland Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1884 sqft
4-BEDROOM CLEVELAND HTS AVAILABLE 7/1 - Great location and choice during your INTERNSHIP with its close proximity to the Major Hospitals!! This beautifully designed charming home has original rich wood built-ins, trim and flooring throughout! The

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37914 Second Street
37914 2nd Street, Willoughby, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bed /1 Bath in WILLOUGHBY - Property Id: 279563 *appliances coming soon OPEN HOUSE Saturday, June 13th, between 1:30-2:30pm No Private Showings.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4366 Ardmore Rd
4366 Ardmore Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1290 sqft
Perfect 3 Bedroom cozy home - Perfect for the person/family looking for a home to move right in. This home features beautiful hardwood floors. Large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4391 Prasse Rd
4391 Prasse Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1351 sqft
MOVE-IN Special- Please inquire! - CLICK LINK BELOW FOR VIRTUAL TOUR https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=hu-XCP7YCUWODvLTo8hQKQ (RLNE5755053)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3954 Ardmore Rd
3954 Ardmore Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Cleveland Heights colonial! This home features a large, private fenced in yard which has an attached deck perfect for outside entertaining and relaxing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1405 Victory Drive
1405 Victory Drive, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Simply a must see

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Euclid
1 Unit Available
23741 Colbourne Rd
23741 Colbourne Road, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
23741 Colbourne Road, Euclid, OH 44123 -- Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home $975 rent / $975 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1151 Pennfield Rd
1151 Pennfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1399 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1151 Pennfield, Cleveland Hts - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4865 Highland Place Ct
4865 Highland Place Court, Richmond Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1988 sqft
4865 Highland Place, Richmond Heights - Lovely 3 bed, 2 full & 2 Half bath colonial home! $1,695 rent / $1,695 deposit $25 application fee per adult Minimum credit score requirement of 650 1 pet under 15 lbs with approved PetScreening OK with pet

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Euclid
1 Unit Available
472 BABBITT RD
472 Babbitt Road, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1200 sqft
SECTION 8 is ACCEPTED! Freshly renovated. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New bathroom, with new tile shower and fixtures. Washer and dryer. Amazing Location.
Results within 10 miles of Willoughby Hills
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
50 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,305
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
$
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1144 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Willoughby Hills, OH

Finding an apartment in Willoughby Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Willoughby Hills 1 BedroomsWilloughby Hills 2 BedroomsWilloughby Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWilloughby Hills 3 BedroomsWilloughby Hills Apartments with Balcony
Willoughby Hills Apartments with GarageWilloughby Hills Apartments with GymWilloughby Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWilloughby Hills Apartments with Parking
Willoughby Hills Apartments with PoolWilloughby Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerWilloughby Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilloughby Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHLouisville, OH
Sheffield Lake, OHNorthfield, OHMayfield, OHMaple Heights, OHLyndhurst, OHWilloughby, OHWarren, OHNorth Canton, OHBedford, OHSouth Euclid, OHChagrin Falls, OHWarrensville Heights, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityNotre Dame College
University of Akron Main Campus