/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
82 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Willoughby Hills, OH
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
$
43 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$890
972 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Results within 1 mile of Willoughby Hills
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Euclid
1 Unit Available
1255 E 279th St
1255 East 279th Street, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1& half bath - Property Id: 298360 large spacious 2 bedroom, 1&half bath condo with new carpet, all new hardware, 2 car park and washer and dryer in unit Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1806 Lincoln
1806 Lincoln Road, Wickliffe, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great location! Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with a full basement and very large fenced in backyard with patio. The full Bathroom has recently been remodeled. Neutral new paint throughout. Fresh landscaping. All Kitchen appliances included.
Results within 5 miles of Willoughby Hills
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Euclid
9 Units Available
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$830
1002 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Euclid - Green
16 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
Mayfield Heights
25 Units Available
Coppertree Apartments
1414 Som Center Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1070 sqft
Large community featuring newly upgraded units with air conditioning. Right off I-271 near Gates Mills Place and Mayfield Heights City Park. Community amenities include pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
Mayfield Heights
8 Units Available
Pepperwood Townhomes & Gardens
1432 Golden Gate Blvd, Mayfield Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
Units feature exposed brick walls, newly updated suites and walkout patios. There's also a picnic area, garage parking, party room and heated pool. The Eastgate Shopping Center and Hillcrest Hospital are nearby.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Euclid - Green
10 Units Available
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
Mayfield Heights
35 Units Available
Arbor Court
6500 Maplewood Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$899
863 sqft
Shady comfort in a friendly community. Situated in charming Mayfield Heights, Arbor Court offers the ideal combination of comfort, convenience and affordability.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Mayfield Heights
4 Units Available
Wynwood Apartments
6700 Larchmont Dr, Mayfield Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
900 sqft
Welcome Home\nThese luxurious garden apartments come with every modern amenity. Wynwood Apartments is conveniently located near the areas best shopping and finest restaurants.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
9 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
North Collinwood
1 Unit Available
19509 Chickasaw Avenue
19509 Chickasaw Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$595
600 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty & Heartland Neighborhood Homes CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Collinwood
1 Unit Available
1417 E 175Th St Up
1417 East 175th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
884 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5805482)
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37914 Second Street
37914 2nd Street, Willoughby, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 Bed /1 Bath in WILLOUGHBY - Property Id: 279563 *appliances coming soon OPEN HOUSE Saturday, June 13th, between 1:30-2:30pm No Private Showings.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
38425 North Ln
38425 North Lane, Willoughby, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
Total remodel! New Ceramic floor and carpet, new light fixtures and ceiling fans! NEW Kitchen with granite counters, new wood cabinets and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Both bathrooms have been remodeled! New window blinds.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1496 Sherbrook Rd
1496 Sherbrook Road, South Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1018 sqft
Move right in to this gorgeous South Euclid duplex that has everything you need to call it home! This lovely first floor apartment features hardwood floors, spacious living areas, and large bedrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Euclid
1 Unit Available
25100 Lake Shore Blvd
25100 Lake Shore Boulevard, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
953 sqft
Solid Brick Duplex. The living room offers comfortable carpet. Dining area off the kitchen. Kitchen with fridge, range, and adequate storage. Two carpeted bedrooms with ample closet space on the 2nd floor. Central A/C. Garage. Unfinished basement.
Results within 10 miles of Willoughby Hills
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
East Cleveland
44 Units Available
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sussex
7 Units Available
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Buckeye - Shaker
8 Units Available
Shaker Park East
2540 North Moreland Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$879
967 sqft
Make Shaker Park East your home and enjoy comfortable, modern apartments with all of the conveniences you need. Community amenities include on-site parking, laundry facilities, sundeck, and 24-hour maintenance. Cats are welcome, too.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
$
50 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1581 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Similar Pages
Willoughby Hills 1 BedroomsWilloughby Hills 2 BedroomsWilloughby Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWilloughby Hills 3 BedroomsWilloughby Hills Apartments with Balcony
Willoughby Hills Apartments with GarageWilloughby Hills Apartments with GymWilloughby Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWilloughby Hills Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHLouisville, OH