apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:04 AM
29 Apartments for rent in Westlake, OH with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
10 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,092
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
4 Units Available
Crocker Park
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1655 Cedarwood Dr Apt 310
1655 Cederwood Drive, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1004 sqft
This condo features 2 bedrooms 2 full baths with an extra den/study space. Eat in kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and a double oven for extra cooking space. Freshly painted and new carpeting. Garage space is provided.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1667 CEDARWOOD DR UNIT 309
1667 Cederwood Drive, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
834 sqft
2 BDRM CONDO FOR RENT - 2 BDRM CONDO FOR RENT. 1 FULL BATH. All appliances stay! Close to major highways, Cleveland Hopkins Airport, hospitals, Crocker Park and Downtown Cleveland.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
15 Units Available
The Village At Avon Apartments
36550 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,135
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1214 sqft
Garden apartments and townhomes with modern appliances and wood flooring. Newly renovated clubhouse, new yoga studio and amazing fitness center. Located 1 mile north of I-90 and close to the Avon Commons Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview Park
Spring Garden Apartments
4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Garden Apartments offer spacious apartments with patios or balconies in close proximity to Highway 10. Deluxe Suites have washer and dryer in unit, and many units have been upgraded.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5781 Eastview Ave
5781 Eastview Street, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1508 sqft
You can live in the heart of North Ridgeville in this nice newer 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath home featuring 3 levels of living space and attached 2-car garage. Open floor plan, large kitchen, living room, dining room and vaulted ceilings with sky light.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
2885 Forestview Ave
2885 Forestview Avenue, Rocky River, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1582 sqft
Fantastic 4-Bdrm Brick Home! Close to SO Much! Two (2) Bdrms on the 1st Floor! Two (2) more Bdrms on the 2nd Floor! Formal Living and Dining Room.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
19239 Story Rd
19239 Story Road, Rocky River, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Please contact Megan Pettine @ 330-888-3514 / Megan@ezsalesteam.com with any questions or offers. - Old world Rocky River charm with a modern twist. This home has been rebuilt from the ground up.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
36436 Reserve Ct
36436 Reserve Court, Avon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1680 sqft
Awesome 3-BR, 2.5 BA Townhouse in Avon. Great location near major highways and shopping areas. Owner looking for 1-year lease minimal. All appliances are in the unit.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2 Landings Way
2 Landings Way, Avon Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Avon Lake. Water and garbage/trash included. Pool, tennis court, Party Center privileges. No Pets/Smoking. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent. $1,250 security deposit required.
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2165 Glenbury Ave
2165 Glenbury Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
VERY Nice 1st Floor Unit! Character, Space, in Excellent Condition and a Very Convenient & Desirable Location in Western Lakewood.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
287 Herrmann Dr
287 Herrmann Dr, Avon Lake, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3455 sqft
One of a kind custom home on a ONE ACRE private setting in Avon Lake! With over 3,400 sq ft of living space, a 2nd-floor master suite with an amazing glamour bath and direct access to a private hot tub, updated kitchen, finished basement, THREE car
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
181 Somerset Ln, Avon Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$934
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1173 sqft
Apartments feature large closets, plush carpeting, and designer kitchens. Tenants get access to a clubhouse, cafe, playground, and gym. Minutes from Lake Erie. Relax in Longfellow Park. Close to I-90 for a smooth commute.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
31 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9650 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1071 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
22 Units Available
Parma Heights
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$994
1090 sqft
Large apartment homes with new light fixtures and central AC. Covered parking available. Easy access to I-71 for a smooth commute. Conveniently located near Brookgate Shopping Center.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
1330 West 89th St
1330 West 89th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
2257 sqft
2 bedroom pristine rental in a sought after area has become available. Side by side. Recently remodeled and ready for a new tenant. Send an e-mail or call Lister- Steve Baird neorealestategroup@gmail.com or 1440 299-7626.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2047 Waterbury Rd
2047 Waterbury Rd, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1054 sqft
Waterbury Rd - Property Id: 76972 Video of property - https://youtu.be/NNiwm2J5T_k Updated and very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor rental available. Carpeted Living Room, Original refinished hardwood floors in the dining area and hallway.
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Gold Coast
12700 Lake Ave Apt 1308
12700 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Winton Place! This one bedroom 1 bath condo offers unmatched views of the lake and Lakewood as well as top of the line building amenities. Your new home will include new paint, new carpet and new flooring.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Edge
1438 Coutant Ave A (Front)
1438 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Charming 2bd/1b - Great Lakewood Side by Side - Property Id: 126251 *WE WILL BE HOSTING AN OPEN HOUSE ON TUESDAY 7/7 FROM 5:30-6:30 PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5469 Schueller Blvd
5469 Schueller Blvd, Sheffield, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2850 sqft
Brand New Home, Never Lived In! 2850 Square Feet. First Floor Owner's Suite With Master Bathroom. Half Bath On First Floor With First Floor Laundry With Washer and Dryer. Three Bedrooms and Loft On Second Floor Along With 2 Full Baths.
