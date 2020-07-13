/
apartments under 800
24 Apartments under $800 for rent in Westerville, OH
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
13 Units Available
Little Turtle
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$800
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
800 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
Results within 1 mile of Westerville
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Strawberry Farms
Harvest Grove
5239 Harvestwood Lane, Gahanna, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$686
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harvest Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Results within 5 miles of Westerville
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
12 Units Available
Northern Woods
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$719
950 sqft
Finding an affordable apartment home that offers comfort and value is important, and you'll find that Ravine Bluff Apartments is the perfect choice.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
Northgate
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
630 sqft
Conveniently located, just minutes from I-71 & 270, shopping, recreational facilities, movies, restaurants, and Sharon Woods Metro Park. Our residents will love our centralized location and convenience to both Polaris and Easton Shopping Centers.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Northwoods
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
957 sqft
Located in Downtown Worthington. Luxury apartments offering updated interiors. Near I-71 and I-315. On-site fitness center, sand volleyball, pool, and large patios. Pet-friendly. Close to Ohio State University.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Northgate
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various 1-bedroom garden style and 2-bedroom townhomes with finished basements. Amenities include central air, a sparkling pool, a sundeck, newly installed oversized windows, private patios, walk-in closets and more.
Last updated February 24 at 07:44pm
3 Units Available
Maize-Morse
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated Apartments in a perfect location of Columbus, Ohio
Last updated May 14 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
Forest Park East
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$755
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
700 sqft
Close to Morse Center Shopping Center. All apartments offer contemporary kitchens with ceramic tiles and granite counters, and large bedrooms with wood floors and spacious closets. Ample parking for residents and guests.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Park East
5745-C Pinetree Street W
5745 Pine Tree St W, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$797
810 sqft
5745-C Pinetree Street W Available 09/15/20 2 Bedroom Condo in Columbus - Great Price!!! - A must see - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Columbus. 810 square feet of comfortable living space with full unfinished basement. Close to restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Linden
Karl Plaza
3988 Karl Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$610
634 sqft
Karl Plaza Apartments - Property Id: 308948 Come view an astonishing property located on Karl Road.
Results within 10 miles of Westerville
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Greenbriar Farm
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ardmore Village is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
5 Units Available
Central Clintonville
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$659
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
650 sqft
Come get cozy at Clintonville Commons! With an unbeatable location in a trendy neighborhood, you will find the perfect place to relax, enjoy nature and experience one-of-a-kind independent shops, top notch restaurants, coffee houses, live music
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
11 Units Available
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$629
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$741
756 sqft
A new concept in affordable apartment living. Designed to be a home, not just another place to live. You'll have all the features you want at an affordable price when you choose Gateway Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$769
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
815 sqft
This Mount Vernon community is nestled between Interstates 670 and 71, so finding entertainment is easy. Back home, though, there's a clubhouse, swimming pool and gym. Units have walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
6 Units Available
Foxboro
Glenmuir Apartments
2223 Craigside Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$784
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1067 sqft
Glenmuir is a community of 272 one and two-bedroom garden apartments and two-bedroom townhomes located just off Sawmill Road on Billingsley Road.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Linden
2950 GRASMERE
2950 Grasmere Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
512 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home N. Linden - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home N. Linden. Appliances and Washer Dryer included. Laminate flooring. Large backyard
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Old North Columbus
2378 Neil Avenue
2378 Neil Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$799
650 sqft
LOCATION!!! Walk to football games, Lane Ave and High st! Small two bedroom one bath with updates.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
East Broad
7320 E. Broad St
7320 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$779
1050 sqft
Our courteous and knowledgeable leasing staff is eager to help you find just the right home for your individual needs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Old North Columbus
2361 Indiana Ave
2361 Indiana Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
- JULY - SAME-DAY TOURS - Handsome 1 Bdrm Apartment (3 apartments in house) - SEPARATE SHOWER built into PRIVATE BASEMENT - Washer/ Dryer provided in private basement - Hardwood floor - Off-street parking area - Pets welcome- inquire about fees and
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Old North Columbus
2369 Indiana Ave
2369 Indiana Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
815 sqft
1 BD Duplex, Upstairs Available 07/03/20 JULY~ Old North Columbus & OSU area. Nice upstairs apartment in a quiet neighborhood. Off-street parking area. Pets welcome- inquire about fees. 1 occupant rent price, add $70 for 2nd occupant.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Glen Echo
2598 Indianola Ave
2598 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
765 sqft
Spacious! 1 Bdrm Duplex Apartment Available 07/03/20 JULY 3rd ~ Spacious 1st floor 1 bedroom apartment in a Duplex, in Old North Columbus, near Clintonville. Hardwood floors, large front porch, 2 window A/C's, W/D hookups in basement.
Last updated April 4 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview
484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28,
484 Stinchcomb Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
411 sqft
* Huge discount offered University Village (Columbus) - Furnished (Fridge, Stove, Oven, Heater, 1 big Sofa, 1 small Sofa, 2 Sofa table, 1 TV table, 3 Chairs, Bath, Air Conditioner, Bed, Desk, 2 drawers, 1 lamp table, built-in closet).
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
South Linden
1059 E. 15th Avenue
1059 Fifteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
Three bedrooms one bathroom double in Columbus. - Three bedrooms one bathroom double in Columbus. Resident is responsible for gas and electric This is a non-smoking unit Section 8 is accepted at this property Renters insurance is required.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Framingham
2373 Lindale Road
2373 Lindale Road, Franklin County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$735
1066 sqft
UPCOMING SINGLE FAMILY HOME - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. IT FEATURES A LARGE YARD, SHED, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY, CAPE COD (3RD BEDROOM) AND LARGE LIVING AREAS. CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR! ERA REAL SOLUTIONS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WWW.
