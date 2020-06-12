/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 AM
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vermilion, OH
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5732 Lake St
5732 Lake Street, Vermilion, OH
** FOR RENT ONLY ** Stunning a true must see lakefront property, With breathtaking views retreat like setting. Custom built home totally updated!!! 2019 carpeting, painted, fixtures, remodeled bathrooms,kitchen windows.
Results within 5 miles of Vermilion
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
60 Beech Cliff Dr
60 Beech Cliff Drive, Amherst, OH
Extraordinary stately home perfectly situated on a high sitting lot in the sought after Estates in Amherst with exemplary attention to design and detail.
Results within 10 miles of Vermilion
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
518 W. 20th Street
518 West 20th Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$695
1144 sqft
$399 Security Deposit Special! - Colonial with Nice Front Porch and New Bathroom. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently only offering virtual showings of properties at this time.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
221 Illinois Ave
221 Illinois Avenue, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
- (RLNE5074609)
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1801 Nichols Street
1801 Nichols Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Move In TODAY! - (RLNE2545133)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1024 West Erie Ave
1024 W Erie Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
3 bed 2 full bathrooms. Walking distance to downtown, parks, library, restaurants. First floor features a spacious kitchen, dining room and living room. Three bedrooms, full bath upstairs. Big basement with full bathroom. Fenced in backyard.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2805 Lexington Ave
2805 Lexington Avenue, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1257 sqft
New to the market. Remodeled 3 bedroom. 1.5 bath colonial. Appliances included. Central air conditioning. Nice updates in a good neighborhood ready for immediate occupancy. Section 8 welcome. Pet restrictions on dangerous breeds.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1370 West 2nd St
1370 West 2nd Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
Beautiful lakefront property for rent!! Extraordinary views of the lake and beautiful sunsets. Don't miss this great opportunity to live on the shores of Lake Erie in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick Colonial with large lot.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1442 W 19TH ST
1442 W 19th St, Lorain, OH
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Detached Garage. Don't miss this one!
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2624 Reid Ave.
2624 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
3 Bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. - 3 bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. (RLNE5631997)
1 of 1
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
2634 Reid Ave.
2634 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
1540 sqft
- (RLNE4367645)
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OH
Westlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHWooster, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OH