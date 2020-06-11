6743 Hathaway Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is your opportunity to live in this spectacular tradesman's special unique home. Rustic style wood work hand crafted from skilled tradesman with no detail spared. Immaculately maintained 1900's special with newly remodeled units. Brand new stainless steel appliances, new counter top, new carpet, and a new updated bathroom. This two bedroom unit comes equipped with all new fixtures including ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Offering a very spacious large living room, and additional office or living space - whichever way you choose to make it home. On site newly added laundromat available. This unit comes with one garage space, and a massive breathtaking yard. Located minutes away from the Ohio Erie Towpath and Independence. You're peace and serenity is right here waiting for you.



All applications are online. No Pets, No Section 8 / Vouchers. Background, Credit, Criminal, Civil, Eviction and Employment checks will be conducted.