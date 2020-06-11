All apartments in Valley View
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:11 AM

6743 Hathaway Rd

6743 Hathaway Road · (330) 686-1644
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6743 Hathaway Road, Valley View, OH 44125
Valley View

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is your opportunity to live in this spectacular tradesman's special unique home. Rustic style wood work hand crafted from skilled tradesman with no detail spared. Immaculately maintained 1900's special with newly remodeled units. Brand new stainless steel appliances, new counter top, new carpet, and a new updated bathroom. This two bedroom unit comes equipped with all new fixtures including ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Offering a very spacious large living room, and additional office or living space - whichever way you choose to make it home. On site newly added laundromat available. This unit comes with one garage space, and a massive breathtaking yard. Located minutes away from the Ohio Erie Towpath and Independence. You're peace and serenity is right here waiting for you.

All applications are online. No Pets, No Section 8 / Vouchers. Background, Credit, Criminal, Civil, Eviction and Employment checks will be conducted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6743 Hathaway Rd have any available units?
6743 Hathaway Rd has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6743 Hathaway Rd have?
Some of 6743 Hathaway Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6743 Hathaway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6743 Hathaway Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6743 Hathaway Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6743 Hathaway Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valley View.
Does 6743 Hathaway Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6743 Hathaway Rd does offer parking.
Does 6743 Hathaway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6743 Hathaway Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6743 Hathaway Rd have a pool?
No, 6743 Hathaway Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6743 Hathaway Rd have accessible units?
No, 6743 Hathaway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6743 Hathaway Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6743 Hathaway Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6743 Hathaway Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6743 Hathaway Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
