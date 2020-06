Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

For Sale No Credit Check -- NOT FOR RENT - Big House For Sale. Needs some cosmetic work and this would be a great house to live in or sell. Setup with an apartment upstairs last rented for $600 a month. Downstairs is three bedrooms and Upstairs is two. Can be converted back to a huge house. Down payment $5K, monthly $450.NOT FOR RENT.

Priced at $59,900. Call me and i can give you more details and access instructions.

Blaine 512 975 9238 (Text Address and I will call) Blaine@Buttross.com



(RLNE3951413)