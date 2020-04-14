All apartments in Upper Arlington
4851 Dierker Road - 1

4851 Dierker Road · No Longer Available
Location

4851 Dierker Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43220

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with partially finished basement and 2 car attached garage in Upper Arlington Schools. Tons of parking, close to everything and new carpet throughout. Available now. Small pets allowed with an additional non refundable pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4851 Dierker Road - 1 have any available units?
4851 Dierker Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 4851 Dierker Road - 1 have?
Some of 4851 Dierker Road - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4851 Dierker Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4851 Dierker Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4851 Dierker Road - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4851 Dierker Road - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4851 Dierker Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4851 Dierker Road - 1 offers parking.
Does 4851 Dierker Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4851 Dierker Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4851 Dierker Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 4851 Dierker Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4851 Dierker Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4851 Dierker Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4851 Dierker Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4851 Dierker Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4851 Dierker Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4851 Dierker Road - 1 has units with air conditioning.

