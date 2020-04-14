4851 Dierker Road - 1

Amenities
Great 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with partially finished basement and 2 car attached garage in Upper Arlington Schools. Tons of parking, close to everything and new carpet throughout. Available now. Small pets allowed with an additional non refundable pet deposit.
Great 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with partially finished basement and 2 car attached garage in Upper Arlington Schools. Tons of parking, close to everything and new carpet throughout. Available now. Small pets allowed with an additional non refundable pet deposit.