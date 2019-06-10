All apartments in Upper Arlington
Find more places like 3536 Leighton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Upper Arlington, OH
/
3536 Leighton Road
Last updated June 10 2019 at 6:54 PM

3536 Leighton Road

3536 Leighton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Upper Arlington
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3536 Leighton Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
As you walk into the entry way this home opens to a large living room with fireplace. To the right you can take the hallway to the full bathroom or off to the three bedrooms. Back in the living room with an open floor plan with the dining area, you can go into the kitchen. It has a lovely retro stainless steel sink counter and metal cabinets. Off of the living room again to the left is access to the large three season room, one car garage and stairs down to the basement. The basement consists a large semi-finished room, craft room with work desk and shelving, laundry area, a fully finished bathroom, more storage space, and another storage or work room. The large fenced in backyard and beautiful magnolia tree completes this lovely home.

Some original features will be maintained to keep with the retro charm this home has. More photos to follow once painting to completed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 Leighton Road have any available units?
3536 Leighton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 3536 Leighton Road have?
Some of 3536 Leighton Road's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3536 Leighton Road currently offering any rent specials?
3536 Leighton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 Leighton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3536 Leighton Road is pet friendly.
Does 3536 Leighton Road offer parking?
Yes, 3536 Leighton Road offers parking.
Does 3536 Leighton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3536 Leighton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 Leighton Road have a pool?
No, 3536 Leighton Road does not have a pool.
Does 3536 Leighton Road have accessible units?
No, 3536 Leighton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 Leighton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3536 Leighton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3536 Leighton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3536 Leighton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Upper Arlington Apartments with BalconiesUpper Arlington Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Upper Arlington Apartments with ParkingUpper Arlington Apartments with Pools
Upper Arlington Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OH
New Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus