3536 Leighton Road

Amenities

dogs allowed garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

As you walk into the entry way this home opens to a large living room with fireplace. To the right you can take the hallway to the full bathroom or off to the three bedrooms. Back in the living room with an open floor plan with the dining area, you can go into the kitchen. It has a lovely retro stainless steel sink counter and metal cabinets. Off of the living room again to the left is access to the large three season room, one car garage and stairs down to the basement. The basement consists a large semi-finished room, craft room with work desk and shelving, laundry area, a fully finished bathroom, more storage space, and another storage or work room. The large fenced in backyard and beautiful magnolia tree completes this lovely home.



Some original features will be maintained to keep with the retro charm this home has. More photos to follow once painting to completed!