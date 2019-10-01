All apartments in Upper Arlington
3054 North Star Rd
Last updated October 1 2019 at 8:15 PM

3054 North Star Rd

3054 North Star Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3054 North Star Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home opens to a slate entry way with the full service kitchen to the right. Neat white cabinets with brushed nickle hardware, wall over, cook top, dishwasher, refrigerator, and plenty of counter space. Straight off of the entry way is the living room with newly restored hardwood floors. A stunning stone wall on one side separates the dining room with a double sided fireplace. In the dining room you can access the kitchen or go out the large sliding glass doors to the patio with fully fenced in backyard. Back in the front entry way you can go left into a hallway with a large coat closet or to the full bathroom. There is a second deep hall closet and three bedrooms. The largest bedroom has an in suite full bathroom with walk in shower. This home has a full basement with two finished rooms. The larger room has another stone fireplace and a built in bar. Off of those rooms you have a large storage and laundry room with washer and dryer already installed. There is also a large cement double basin utility sink. To the left of this room is the utility room where the home's mechanicals are located as well as an additional open bathroom.

Finished basement is NOT included in the listed square footage!

Please pre-qualify and book an appointment now at:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/wwwrentingohiocom

Online 3d Tour available:
https://livetour.istaging.com/cfd0ce65-ebc4-43cc-9022-35801e326c50?index=3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3054 North Star Rd have any available units?
3054 North Star Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 3054 North Star Rd have?
Some of 3054 North Star Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3054 North Star Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3054 North Star Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 North Star Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3054 North Star Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3054 North Star Rd offer parking?
No, 3054 North Star Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3054 North Star Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3054 North Star Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 North Star Rd have a pool?
No, 3054 North Star Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3054 North Star Rd have accessible units?
No, 3054 North Star Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 North Star Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3054 North Star Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3054 North Star Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3054 North Star Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
