3054 North Star Rd

This home opens to a slate entry way with the full service kitchen to the right. Neat white cabinets with brushed nickle hardware, wall over, cook top, dishwasher, refrigerator, and plenty of counter space. Straight off of the entry way is the living room with newly restored hardwood floors. A stunning stone wall on one side separates the dining room with a double sided fireplace. In the dining room you can access the kitchen or go out the large sliding glass doors to the patio with fully fenced in backyard. Back in the front entry way you can go left into a hallway with a large coat closet or to the full bathroom. There is a second deep hall closet and three bedrooms. The largest bedroom has an in suite full bathroom with walk in shower. This home has a full basement with two finished rooms. The larger room has another stone fireplace and a built in bar. Off of those rooms you have a large storage and laundry room with washer and dryer already installed. There is also a large cement double basin utility sink. To the left of this room is the utility room where the home's mechanicals are located as well as an additional open bathroom.



Finished basement is NOT included in the listed square footage!



Please pre-qualify and book an appointment now at:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/wwwrentingohiocom



Online 3d Tour available:

https://livetour.istaging.com/cfd0ce65-ebc4-43cc-9022-35801e326c50?index=3