2036 Northwest Blvd D

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Unit D Available 05/15/20



Lots of Great Living Features - Completely New Bathrooms!

Beautiful Hard Wood Flooring, Central Air-Conditioning, Large Living Room with non functioning log Fireplace, Formal Dining Room Hallway Door Leading to the Bedrooms, Bathroom and Hallway Linen Closets

Remodeled Kitchen Includes Frost-Free Refrigerator and Gas Stove

Laundry Shoots From Each Unit Plus Large Lockable Storage (in basement)

Each Unit has a Kitchen Door to the Backyard and a Living Room Door to the Entry Foyer

Room Sizes:

Living Room - 16' x 15'

Dining Room - 10' x 13'

Bedroom - 15' x 11'

Bedroom - 11' x 11'



?Also Included is a One-Car Garage with Automatic Opener

The Shared Basement has Individual W/D Hook-up's

?

Rent is $1,100/month & Security Deposit Rent Includes Water resident is responsible for Gas & electric

Cats only $20 monthly$150 non-refundable deposit

No Dogs are Allowed

