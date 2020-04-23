All apartments in Upper Arlington
Home
/
Upper Arlington, OH
/
2036 Northwest Blvd D
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

2036 Northwest Blvd D

2036 Northwest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2036 Northwest Boulevard, Upper Arlington, OH 43212

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Unit D Available 05/15/20 2036 - Property Id: 264706

Lots of Great Living Features - Completely New Bathrooms!
Beautiful Hard Wood Flooring, Central Air-Conditioning, Large Living Room with non functioning log Fireplace, Formal Dining Room Hallway Door Leading to the Bedrooms, Bathroom and Hallway Linen Closets
Remodeled Kitchen Includes Frost-Free Refrigerator and Gas Stove
Laundry Shoots From Each Unit Plus Large Lockable Storage (in basement)
Each Unit has a Kitchen Door to the Backyard and a Living Room Door to the Entry Foyer
Room Sizes:
Living Room - 16' x 15'
Dining Room - 10' x 13'
Bedroom - 15' x 11'
Bedroom - 11' x 11'

?Also Included is a One-Car Garage with Automatic Opener
The Shared Basement has Individual W/D Hook-up's
?
Rent is $1,100/month & Security Deposit Rent Includes Water resident is responsible for Gas & electric
Cats only $20 monthly$150 non-refundable deposit
No Dogs are Allowed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264706
Property Id 264706

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5714058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 Northwest Blvd D have any available units?
2036 Northwest Blvd D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 2036 Northwest Blvd D have?
Some of 2036 Northwest Blvd D's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2036 Northwest Blvd D currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Northwest Blvd D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Northwest Blvd D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2036 Northwest Blvd D is pet friendly.
Does 2036 Northwest Blvd D offer parking?
Yes, 2036 Northwest Blvd D offers parking.
Does 2036 Northwest Blvd D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 Northwest Blvd D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Northwest Blvd D have a pool?
No, 2036 Northwest Blvd D does not have a pool.
Does 2036 Northwest Blvd D have accessible units?
No, 2036 Northwest Blvd D does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Northwest Blvd D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2036 Northwest Blvd D has units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 Northwest Blvd D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2036 Northwest Blvd D has units with air conditioning.

