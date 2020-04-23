2036 Northwest Blvd D

Amenities
Unit D Available 05/15/20 2036 - Property Id: 264706
Lots of Great Living Features - Completely New Bathrooms!
Beautiful Hard Wood Flooring, Central Air-Conditioning, Large Living Room with non functioning log Fireplace, Formal Dining Room Hallway Door Leading to the Bedrooms, Bathroom and Hallway Linen Closets
Remodeled Kitchen Includes Frost-Free Refrigerator and Gas Stove
Laundry Shoots From Each Unit Plus Large Lockable Storage (in basement)
Each Unit has a Kitchen Door to the Backyard and a Living Room Door to the Entry Foyer
Room Sizes:
Living Room - 16' x 15'
Dining Room - 10' x 13'
Bedroom - 15' x 11'
Bedroom - 11' x 11'
?Also Included is a One-Car Garage with Automatic Opener
The Shared Basement has Individual W/D Hook-up's
?
Rent is $1,100/month & Security Deposit Rent Includes Water resident is responsible for Gas & electric
Cats only $20 monthly$150 non-refundable deposit
No Dogs are Allowed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264706
