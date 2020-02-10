All apartments in Upper Arlington
Find more places like 1600 College Hill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Upper Arlington, OH
/
1600 College Hill Dr
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

1600 College Hill Dr

1600 College Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Upper Arlington
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1600 College Hill Drive, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming cape cod in the heart of Upper Arlington! - Property Id: 213840

Beautifully remodeled cape cod in the most desirable part of Upper Arlington one street off Lane Avenue! New kitchen, granite counter tops, and all new appliances. Two bedrooms on first floor, and one large bedroom on second floor with ample closets! Completely remodeled bathroom and large clean basement. One car attached garage with a fenced back yard. This is a must see! Nothing like this in Upper Arlington! Tenant pays for trash, sewer, and water, gas and electric. Must have a credit score of at least 640. A small to medium sized dog is allowed, but an additional non-refundable deposit of $250 and $50 a month is required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213840
Property Id 213840

(RLNE5506070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 College Hill Dr have any available units?
1600 College Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 1600 College Hill Dr have?
Some of 1600 College Hill Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 College Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1600 College Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 College Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 College Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1600 College Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1600 College Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 1600 College Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 College Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 College Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 1600 College Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1600 College Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 1600 College Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 College Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 College Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 College Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 College Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Upper Arlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUpper Arlington Apartments with Pool
Upper Arlington Apartments with Washer-DryerUpper Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Upper Arlington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OH
Springfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OH
Marion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus