All apartments in Upper Arlington
Find more places like 1586 Longeaton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Upper Arlington, OH
/
1586 Longeaton Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 5:16 AM

1586 Longeaton Drive

1586 Longeaton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Upper Arlington
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1586 Longeaton Drive, Upper Arlington, OH 43220

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed 1 full 1 half bath in Upper Arlington. Separate access to the full bath off the owners suite. This is a large town home with covered parking and a private patio. Condo has a partially finished basement with washer dryer hook up an tons of storage. Walk-able to shopping an restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1586 Longeaton Drive have any available units?
1586 Longeaton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 1586 Longeaton Drive have?
Some of 1586 Longeaton Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1586 Longeaton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1586 Longeaton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1586 Longeaton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1586 Longeaton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upper Arlington.
Does 1586 Longeaton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1586 Longeaton Drive offers parking.
Does 1586 Longeaton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1586 Longeaton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1586 Longeaton Drive have a pool?
No, 1586 Longeaton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1586 Longeaton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1586 Longeaton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1586 Longeaton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1586 Longeaton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1586 Longeaton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1586 Longeaton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Upper Arlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUpper Arlington Apartments with Pool
Upper Arlington Apartments with Washer-DryerUpper Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Upper Arlington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OH
Springfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OH
Marion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus