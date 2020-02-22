2 bed 1 full 1 half bath in Upper Arlington. Separate access to the full bath off the owners suite. This is a large town home with covered parking and a private patio. Condo has a partially finished basement with washer dryer hook up an tons of storage. Walk-able to shopping an restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1586 Longeaton Drive have any available units?
1586 Longeaton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Arlington, OH.
What amenities does 1586 Longeaton Drive have?
Some of 1586 Longeaton Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1586 Longeaton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1586 Longeaton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.