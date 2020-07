Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome custom ''3 Pillars'' 2008 built executive home in the village of Jerome. Dublin Schools. Large 0.86 acre lot next to Jerome park. Designed to look like an older home with all stone exterior and slate roof, distressed hardwood floors, but all the state-of-the-art modern features available. Fantastic craftsmanship. Finished lower level with full bath. Over-sized garage large enough to handle 4 vehicles (2 deep).