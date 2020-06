Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed + Bonus Room - DeVeaux Neighborhood - ___***OPEN HOUSE***---

This home features 2 beds plus a bonus room and 1 bath, and minutes away from all major interstates to get you anywhere you need to go. For more information on this or other properties available through Buckeye Northwest Realty, visit our website at www.BuckeyeNW.com!



- Most credit OK!

- We love pets at Buckeye (Pet fees and restrictions do apply.)

- Tenant responsible for utilities, including water. (Gas/Electric must be in tenant's name at time of lease signing.)



