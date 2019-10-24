169 W. Overdale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

SUMMARY: This home is located at 169 West Overdale Drive #F Tallmadge OH 44278. It has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. This 2 bedroom Townhouse in Tallmadge OH is for rent for $800 /Month. Why squeeze into an apartment? Our Townhome waiting list is now open! YOU'LL GET LOST IN OUR TOWNHOMES THEY'RE SO BIG...with two private entrances, huge full-size basements, enormous closets and living space with newly remodeled eat-in kitchens, doors, windows and decks. We have a 2 bedroom-1 bath floorplan and a 2 bedroom-1 and a 1/2 bath floorplan available. This is the perfect choice - near schools, universities, bus lines and shopping. Call for more leasing information at (330) 633-8757 or email to ask questions and schedule an appointment tallmadgetowneapartments@gmail.com