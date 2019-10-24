All apartments in Tallmadge
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:25 AM

169 W. Overdale Drive

169 W Overdale Dr · (330) 633-8757
Location

169 W Overdale Dr, Tallmadge, OH 44278

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

SUMMARY: This home is located at 169 West Overdale Drive #F Tallmadge OH 44278. It has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. This 2 bedroom Townhouse in Tallmadge OH is for rent for $800 /Month. Why squeeze into an apartment? Our Townhome waiting list is now open! YOU'LL GET LOST IN OUR TOWNHOMES THEY'RE SO BIG...with two private entrances, huge full-size basements, enormous closets and living space with newly remodeled eat-in kitchens, doors, windows and decks. We have a 2 bedroom-1 bath floorplan and a 2 bedroom-1 and a 1/2 bath floorplan available. This is the perfect choice - near schools, universities, bus lines and shopping. Call for more leasing information at (330) 633-8757 or email to ask questions and schedule an appointment tallmadgetowneapartments@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 W. Overdale Drive have any available units?
169 W. Overdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallmadge, OH.
What amenities does 169 W. Overdale Drive have?
Some of 169 W. Overdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 W. Overdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
169 W. Overdale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 W. Overdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 169 W. Overdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallmadge.
Does 169 W. Overdale Drive offer parking?
No, 169 W. Overdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 169 W. Overdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 W. Overdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 W. Overdale Drive have a pool?
No, 169 W. Overdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 169 W. Overdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 169 W. Overdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 169 W. Overdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 W. Overdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 W. Overdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 169 W. Overdale Drive has units with air conditioning.
