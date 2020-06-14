52 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Stow, OH
1 of 24
1 of 7
1 of 14
1 of 30
1 of 19
1 of 28
1 of 5
1 of 57
1 of 20
1 of 33
1 of 16
1 of 5
1 of 6
1 of 5
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 5
1 of 15
1 of 4
1 of 5
1 of 3
One visit to this comfortable town, and you'll want to "stow" away in Ohio.
Located in Summit County, Ohio, Stow is home to more than 34,670 people. The cost of living index for the state of Ohio is less than the national median cost of living, but the cost of living index for Stow is slightly above the Ohio median. This makes Stow an affordable city, especially for those moving to this part of the country from other cities with a higher cost of living index, while still ensuring you're in one of the more pleasant areas of Ohio. Fancy! The weather in Stow is pretty predictable, with hot summers and average lows of up to 27°F in February. See more
Finding an apartment in Stow that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.