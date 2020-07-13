/
pet friendly apartments
7 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Canton, OH
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Hercules
1000 Market Ave S, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1327 sqft
Great location in downtown close to shops, dining, and entertainment. New luxury development with gourmet kitchens, spacious layouts and lots of light. Community has a coffee bar and WiFi lounge.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Brooksedge
Redwood Louisville
713 Mosby Ln, Louisville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1299 sqft
Newer residential community just off Atlantic Boulevard and within minutes of Downtown Canton. Two-bedroom smoke-free units with walk-in closets, bonus den spaces, and full-sized washer and dryer connections.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
5 Units Available
1402 20th St NE
1402 20th Street Northeast, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$620
Townhouse for rent in Canton with 2 beds, 1 bath that's pet-friendly and is located at 1402 20th St NE in Canton, OH 44714. (RLNE5209982)
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Harrison Hills
1817 Trinity Place Northwest
1817 Trinity Place Northwest, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
518 sqft
Legends Pointe is located in a serene residential neighborhood on a cul-de-sac, a short drive from the Hall of Fame, highways, and Belden Village Shopping Area in Canton, Ohio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Lehman
1027 17th St NW
1027 17th Street Northwest, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$550
1027 17th St NW, Canton, OH is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 7,416 sqft multi-family built in 1939. This property is pet friendly. (RLNE5210244)
Results within 10 miles of North Canton
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Green
3916 Arlington Rd, Green, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1291 sqft
Redwood™ Uniontown is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Massillon
450 South Ave SE
450 South Avenue Southeast, Massillon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1238 sqft
450 SOUTH Ave SE Massillon, OH 44646 is a 2/1.5 and jis just shy of 1300 sq ft. - 450 SOUTH Ave SE Massillon, OH 44646 is a 2/1.5 and jis just shy of 1300 sq ft. Built in 1896.
