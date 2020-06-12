/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
164 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Euclid, OH
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4366 Ardmore Rd
4366 Ardmore Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1290 sqft
Perfect 3 Bedroom cozy home - Perfect for the person/family looking for a home to move right in. This home features beautiful hardwood floors. Large eat-in kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4391 Prasse Rd
4391 Prasse Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1351 sqft
- CLICK LINK BELOW FOR VIRTUAL TOUR https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=hu-XCP7YCUWODvLTo8hQKQ (RLNE5755053)
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2043 South Green Road
2043 South Green Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1600 sqft
2043 South Green Road Available 06/15/20 Centrally Located, RENOVATED & GORGEOUS. Blocks from Notre Dame University. - Huge, renovated, gorgeous three + bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a nice front porch.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1405 Victory Drive
1405 Victory Drive, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Simply a must see
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4482 Liberty Rd
4482 Liberty Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Adorable Cape Cod. 3 bedrooms up , all with fresh paint and new carpet. Updated bathroom and kitchen , all neutral colors. The first floor has a spacious living room with a gas fireplace.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Avondale-Argonne
1 Unit Available
1370 South Belvoir Blvd
1370 South Belvoir Boulevard, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1421 sqft
Updated Throughout 3BR/2BA Brick Cape Cod with First Floor Master Bedroom and Finished Basement for Long Term Rent. 2 Car Detached Renovated Garage. 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces. This House has a Character.
Results within 1 mile of South Euclid
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
University Heights
22 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,173
1065 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Euclid - Green
10 Units Available
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
987 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2008 Rossmoor Rd
2008 Rossmoor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
Available 07/01/20 Large 4Bd/2B Cleveland Heights 3-Story @ Cane Park - Property Id: 126256 *OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY (6/14) 1:00-2:30PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4297 Groveland Rd
4297 Groveland Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1578 sqft
- (RLNE5831355)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1261 Cleveland Heights Blvd.
1261 Cleveland Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
4-BEDROOM CLEVELAND HTS AVAILABLE 7/1 - Great location and choice during your INTERNSHIP with its close proximity to the Major Hospitals!! This beautifully designed charming home has original rich wood built-ins, trim and flooring throughout! The
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1024 Greyton Rd.
1024 Greyton Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
- (RLNE5781347)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Noble Nela
1 Unit Available
971 Selwyn Rd.
971 Selwyn Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1167 sqft
selwyn - selwyn (RLNE5781022)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4800 Farnhurst Rd
4800 Farnhurst Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1206 sqft
Charming and Cute Home in Lyndhurst! - Charming Bungalow Home in Lyndhurst! All you need to call this place home is included, only thing is missing is you! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement, finished 3rd floor (3rd bedroom with full bath
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
13562 Cedar Road
13562 Cedar Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1706 sqft
3 bed 1.5 bath University Hts home now available - Check out this updated 3 bed, 1.5 bath in University Hts now available. Big kitchen and room sizes with stove and fridge included.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
3593 Raymont Blvd
3593 Raymont Boulevard, University Heights, OH
University Hts 4BR COMPLETELY REMODELED! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Spacious with over 1800 square feet of living space. Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets with eat in space with appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4843 Westbourne Rd
4843 Westbourne Road, Lyndhurst, OH
4 BR, 1 BA in Lyndhurst - Beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath Colonial Single family Home is Located in Lyndhurst. This property offers new furnace, central air with a new electrical service panel. It has been freshly painted in neutral colors.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3954 Ardmore Rd
3954 Ardmore Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Cleveland Heights colonial! This home features a large, private fenced in yard which has an attached deck perfect for outside entertaining and relaxing.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4865 Highland Place Ct
4865 Highland Place Court, Richmond Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1988 sqft
4865 Highland Place, Richmond Heights - Lovely 3 bed, 2 full & 2 Half bath colonial home! $1,695 rent / $1,695 deposit $25 application fee per adult Minimum credit score requirement of 650 1 pet under 15 lbs with approved PetScreening OK with pet
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
3802 Westwood Rd
3802 Westwood Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1680 sqft
Beautifully restored single family with great living space, including 1st floor family room, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and lower level recreation room. Updated kitchen complete with dishwasher.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4209 Bushnell Rd
4209 Bushnell Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1651 sqft
4209 Bushnell, University Heights - Beautiful 3 bed 1.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1151 Pennfield Rd
1151 Pennfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1399 sqft
1151 Pennfield, Cleveland Hts - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
24006 Cedar Rd
24006 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
Welcome to this charming 2 story cape cod home in Beachwood. 2 bedroom down and 2 bedrooms up with 2 full baths. Move right in. Freshly painted throughout. Some hardwood floors. Open and flowing floor plan.
