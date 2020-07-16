35438 Nightshade Ln

Amenities

This custom built home in the Preserves sits back on a circular driveway on almost 1 acre! The open concept design features a first floor master, 2 story white pillared entryway separates dining room, kitchen and great room which features 2 story wall of windows, built-ins and gas log fireplace! French doors lead 1st floor vaulted den. Dining room features bar area with glass cabinets and wine rack. Open concept white kitchen offers a breakfast bar, double oven, gas cooktop, desk, and eating area with wrap around windows. A slider leads to patio, brick walkway and huge grassed yard. Entering from 3 car garage leads to mud room, laundry and office. Wide stairway leads to second floor which has three additional bedrooms and two full baths. The lower level is finished with a full bath, exercise room and loads of storage. Completing this gorgeous home is professional landscaping and outdoor lighting. There is nothing like this!