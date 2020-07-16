All apartments in Solon
35438 Nightshade Ln
35438 Nightshade Ln

35438 Nightshade Lane · (216) 389-2783
Location

35438 Nightshade Lane, Solon, OH 44139

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4060 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This custom built home in the Preserves sits back on a circular driveway on almost 1 acre! The open concept design features a first floor master, 2 story white pillared entryway separates dining room, kitchen and great room which features 2 story wall of windows, built-ins and gas log fireplace! French doors lead 1st floor vaulted den. Dining room features bar area with glass cabinets and wine rack. Open concept white kitchen offers a breakfast bar, double oven, gas cooktop, desk, and eating area with wrap around windows. A slider leads to patio, brick walkway and huge grassed yard. Entering from 3 car garage leads to mud room, laundry and office. Wide stairway leads to second floor which has three additional bedrooms and two full baths. The lower level is finished with a full bath, exercise room and loads of storage. Completing this gorgeous home is professional landscaping and outdoor lighting. There is nothing like this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35438 Nightshade Ln have any available units?
35438 Nightshade Ln has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35438 Nightshade Ln have?
Some of 35438 Nightshade Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35438 Nightshade Ln currently offering any rent specials?
35438 Nightshade Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35438 Nightshade Ln pet-friendly?
No, 35438 Nightshade Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Solon.
Does 35438 Nightshade Ln offer parking?
Yes, 35438 Nightshade Ln offers parking.
Does 35438 Nightshade Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35438 Nightshade Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35438 Nightshade Ln have a pool?
No, 35438 Nightshade Ln does not have a pool.
Does 35438 Nightshade Ln have accessible units?
No, 35438 Nightshade Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 35438 Nightshade Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35438 Nightshade Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 35438 Nightshade Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 35438 Nightshade Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
