apartments with washer dryer
15 Apartments for rent in Sheffield Lake, OH with washer-dryer
9 Units Available
Portside Apartments
100 Mariners Cir, Sheffield Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1235 sqft
Well-appointed homes with energy efficient appliances and handcrafted maple cabinetry. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Have access to the recreation room and fitness center. Near Lakewood Beach Park. Minutes from I-90.
Results within 5 miles of Sheffield Lake
9 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
181 Somerset Ln, Avon Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$934
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1173 sqft
Apartments feature large closets, plush carpeting, and designer kitchens. Tenants get access to a clubhouse, cafe, playground, and gym. Minutes from Lake Erie. Relax in Longfellow Park. Close to I-90 for a smooth commute.
15 Units Available
The Village At Avon Apartments
36550 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,135
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1214 sqft
Garden apartments and townhomes with modern appliances and wood flooring. Newly renovated clubhouse, new yoga studio and amazing fitness center. Located 1 mile north of I-90 and close to the Avon Commons Shopping Center.
1 Unit Available
1370 West 2nd St
1370 West 2nd Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
Beautiful lakefront property for rent!! Extraordinary views of the lake and beautiful sunsets. Don't miss this great opportunity to live on the shores of Lake Erie in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick Colonial with large lot.
1 Unit Available
36436 Reserve Ct
36436 Reserve Court, Avon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1680 sqft
Awesome 3-BR, 2.5 BA Townhouse in Avon. Great location near major highways and shopping areas. Owner looking for 1-year lease minimal. All appliances are in the unit.
1 Unit Available
5469 Schueller Blvd
5469 Schueller Blvd, Sheffield, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2850 sqft
Brand New Home, Never Lived In! 2850 Square Feet. First Floor Owner's Suite With Master Bathroom. Half Bath On First Floor With First Floor Laundry With Washer and Dryer. Three Bedrooms and Loft On Second Floor Along With 2 Full Baths.
1 Unit Available
2 Landings Way
2 Landings Way, Avon Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Avon Lake. Water and garbage/trash included. Pool, tennis court, Party Center privileges. No Pets/Smoking. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent. $1,250 security deposit required.
1 Unit Available
287 Herrmann Dr
287 Herrmann Dr, Avon Lake, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3455 sqft
One of a kind custom home on a ONE ACRE private setting in Avon Lake! With over 3,400 sq ft of living space, a 2nd-floor master suite with an amazing glamour bath and direct access to a private hot tub, updated kitchen, finished basement, THREE car
Results within 10 miles of Sheffield Lake
10 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,092
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
13 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
4 Units Available
Crocker Park
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
1 Unit Available
5781 Eastview Ave
5781 Eastview Street, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1508 sqft
You can live in the heart of North Ridgeville in this nice newer 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath home featuring 3 levels of living space and attached 2-car garage. Open floor plan, large kitchen, living room, dining room and vaulted ceilings with sky light.
1 Unit Available
1655 Cedarwood Dr Apt 310
1655 Cederwood Drive, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1004 sqft
This condo features 2 bedrooms 2 full baths with an extra den/study space. Eat in kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and a double oven for extra cooking space. Freshly painted and new carpeting. Garage space is provided.
1 Unit Available
267 Westwoods
267 Westwoods, Amherst, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1056 sqft
Excuse our mess as we are building the home of your dreams! Welcome home to this stunning 2 bed 2 bath double! It offers a spacious open concept floor plan, laminate floors throughout, spacious kitchen, large master suite, the list goes on! This
1 Unit Available
1667 CEDARWOOD DR UNIT 309
1667 Cederwood Drive, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
834 sqft
2 BDRM CONDO FOR RENT - 2 BDRM CONDO FOR RENT. 1 FULL BATH. All appliances stay! Close to major highways, Cleveland Hopkins Airport, hospitals, Crocker Park and Downtown Cleveland.
