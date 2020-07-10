/
apartments with washer dryer
65 Apartments for rent in Bedford, OH with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
12 Units Available
Liberty Hill
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Sussex
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,415
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,165
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1150 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
1 Unit Available
Eaton Ridge
201 Eaton Ridge Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,080
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Onaway
16011 Chadbourne
16011 Chadbourne Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
Absolutely lives like a single family home. Beautifully Updated.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lomond
3701 Palmerston Rd
3701 Palmerston Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
This gracious, two level well-maintained upper suite (of a two family property) is accentuated by stunning architectural details, natural wood trim & beautiful hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Onaway
3266 Aberdeen Rd
3266 Aberdeen Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1835 sqft
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / kitcustersold.com with any questions or offers. - This home is being offered at $240,000 for a straight purchase, or as a rent to own with flexible lease terms.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5497 Clarendon Dr
5497 Clarendon Drive, Solon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2978 sqft
Located in desirable North Solon Clarendon Estates neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lomond
18426 Winslow Rd
18426 Winslow Road, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1220 sqft
Come take a look at this spacious and well cared for 1st floor unit! Complete with all appliances and central A/C. Tenant responsible for all utilities. This unit has a warm and inviting feel and renovated kitchen with room for breakfast table.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Lomond
3460 Lynnfield Road
3460 Lynnfield Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2025 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located in Shaker Heights, OH. The home is on a corner lot and is a part of a duplex, but not your average duplex. The home is a side by side and is 3 stories.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Mercer
22650 Westchester Rd
22650 Westchester Road, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2067 sqft
Max Norcross Designed Home. Renovated Cottage Style Home. 4 Bedrooms, 2 full & 1 half Baths, Family Room on 1st, Finished Rec Room in Basement w/Wet Bar, Glass Block Windows.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
28199 Harvard Rd
28199 Harvard Road, Orange, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1886 sqft
Beautiful rental opportunity just minutes from Pinecrest in Orange Village.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lomond
18401 Chagrin Blvd
18401 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
Come be part of the Van Aken District revival! Be prepared to be impressed by more than 1650 sf in this first floor unit, with beautiful updates and Large rooms; Freshly painted throughout, beautiful hardwood floors, over-sized kitchen, living room
Results within 10 miles of Bedford
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
48 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,310
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
41 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,270
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1574 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
6 Units Available
University Circle
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
11 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
8 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown West
11401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,275
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
684 sqft
Located in an upscale building in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Near Quicken Loans Arena, the lake and entertainment. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, incredible city views and in-unit washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Hough
Innova
10001 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1120 sqft
Luxury units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Concierge and on-site shopping available. Near Case Western Reserve University, the Chinese Cultural Garden, and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Coventry Village
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
Studio
$1,325
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
East Cleveland
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
University Circle
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
Last updated July 10 at 02:18pm
4 Units Available
University Circle
Circle 118
1599 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
118 Flats Oval one bedroom apartments homes are conveniently located across the street from Case Western's athletic fields - just minutes from our city's finest cultural institutions, healthcare systems and higher education, it's also off the beaten
