Home
/
Reynoldsburg, OH
/
7070 Tomahawk Trail
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:25 AM

7070 Tomahawk Trail

7070 Tomahawk Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7070 Tomahawk Trail, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 story townhome. Ist floor has large living with laminate floors, large eat in kitchen with all appliances, 1/2 bath. Upstairs master bedroom has a walk in closet and master bathroom. Additional hallway bath.and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Also includes mini blinds, central A/C, 1 car attached garage, basement for storage and laundry hook ups, and a large rear yard and long driveway. Reynoldsburg schools. Rents for 1150 per month and 1150 deposit due at lease signing for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. Call or email to set up showings. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7070 Tomahawk Trail have any available units?
7070 Tomahawk Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reynoldsburg, OH.
What amenities does 7070 Tomahawk Trail have?
Some of 7070 Tomahawk Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7070 Tomahawk Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7070 Tomahawk Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7070 Tomahawk Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7070 Tomahawk Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reynoldsburg.
Does 7070 Tomahawk Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7070 Tomahawk Trail offers parking.
Does 7070 Tomahawk Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7070 Tomahawk Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7070 Tomahawk Trail have a pool?
No, 7070 Tomahawk Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7070 Tomahawk Trail have accessible units?
No, 7070 Tomahawk Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7070 Tomahawk Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7070 Tomahawk Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7070 Tomahawk Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7070 Tomahawk Trail has units with air conditioning.

