7070 Tomahawk Trail

Nice 2 story townhome. Ist floor has large living with laminate floors, large eat in kitchen with all appliances, 1/2 bath. Upstairs master bedroom has a walk in closet and master bathroom. Additional hallway bath.and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Also includes mini blinds, central A/C, 1 car attached garage, basement for storage and laundry hook ups, and a large rear yard and long driveway. Reynoldsburg schools. Rents for 1150 per month and 1150 deposit due at lease signing for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. Call or email to set up showings. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.



