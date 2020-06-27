All apartments in Powell
Find more places like 7801 Spring Garden Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Powell, OH
/
7801 Spring Garden Lane
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:20 PM

7801 Spring Garden Lane

7801 Spring Garden Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Powell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7801 Spring Garden Lane, Powell, OH 43065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 5 level split. Large Master with separate soaking tub & shower Plus Large Walk-in Closet. Beautiful Center Island Kitchen Open to Great Room. Deck and Patio. Wonderful Finished Lower Level with Bar and Full Bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 Spring Garden Lane have any available units?
7801 Spring Garden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powell, OH.
What amenities does 7801 Spring Garden Lane have?
Some of 7801 Spring Garden Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 Spring Garden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7801 Spring Garden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 Spring Garden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7801 Spring Garden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powell.
Does 7801 Spring Garden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7801 Spring Garden Lane offers parking.
Does 7801 Spring Garden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7801 Spring Garden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 Spring Garden Lane have a pool?
No, 7801 Spring Garden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7801 Spring Garden Lane have accessible units?
No, 7801 Spring Garden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 Spring Garden Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7801 Spring Garden Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7801 Spring Garden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7801 Spring Garden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Powell Crossing
147 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065

Similar Pages

Powell 1 BedroomsPowell 2 Bedrooms
Powell Accessible ApartmentsPowell Apartments with Balcony
Powell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OH
London, OHLincoln Village, OHOntario, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OHUrbana, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University