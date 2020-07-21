296 Winter Hill Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious two story home, located in the City of Powell, feeds into the Olentangy Local School District.



This home’s first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen which opens into a large family room (with a vaulted ceiling and fireplace!), a laundry/mud room, a half bath, and access to the garage, back patio, and finished basement. The second story features all four bedrooms and two full bathrooms (master and guest).



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.



Application and leasing details can be found inside.



Contact us to schedule a showing.