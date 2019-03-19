All apartments in Plain City
Find more places like 367 South Chillicothe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plain City, OH
/
367 South Chillicothe Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

367 South Chillicothe Street

367 Chillicothe St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

367 Chillicothe St, Plain City, OH 43064

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story house in Plain City. Solid oak kitchen cabinets. Beautiful back patio & deck. House is well maintained

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 South Chillicothe Street have any available units?
367 South Chillicothe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plain City, OH.
What amenities does 367 South Chillicothe Street have?
Some of 367 South Chillicothe Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 South Chillicothe Street currently offering any rent specials?
367 South Chillicothe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 South Chillicothe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 367 South Chillicothe Street is pet friendly.
Does 367 South Chillicothe Street offer parking?
No, 367 South Chillicothe Street does not offer parking.
Does 367 South Chillicothe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 South Chillicothe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 South Chillicothe Street have a pool?
No, 367 South Chillicothe Street does not have a pool.
Does 367 South Chillicothe Street have accessible units?
No, 367 South Chillicothe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 367 South Chillicothe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 367 South Chillicothe Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 367 South Chillicothe Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 367 South Chillicothe Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHFairborn, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Powell, OHUpper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHLondon, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUrbana, OHJohnstown, OHCircleville, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Ohio Wesleyan University