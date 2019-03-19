Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
367 Chillicothe St, Plain City, OH 43064
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story house in Plain City. Solid oak kitchen cabinets. Beautiful back patio & deck. House is well maintained
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 367 South Chillicothe Street have any available units?
367 South Chillicothe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plain City, OH
.
What amenities does 367 South Chillicothe Street have?
Some of 367 South Chillicothe Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 367 South Chillicothe Street currently offering any rent specials?
367 South Chillicothe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 South Chillicothe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 367 South Chillicothe Street is pet friendly.
Does 367 South Chillicothe Street offer parking?
No, 367 South Chillicothe Street does not offer parking.
Does 367 South Chillicothe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 South Chillicothe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 South Chillicothe Street have a pool?
No, 367 South Chillicothe Street does not have a pool.
Does 367 South Chillicothe Street have accessible units?
No, 367 South Chillicothe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 367 South Chillicothe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 367 South Chillicothe Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 367 South Chillicothe Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 367 South Chillicothe Street has units with air conditioning.
