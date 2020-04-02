All apartments in Pickerington
Last updated May 29 2019 at 8:43 AM

912 Lands End Circle

912 Lands End Circle · No Longer Available
Location

912 Lands End Circle, Pickerington, OH 43147

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
Located near Downtown Pickerington. Fantastic Amenities!

COMMUNITY FEATURES
On-site Management
Playful Bark Park
Coming Soon! New Playground!
Cortland Community Relocation Guarantee
Monthly Resident Activities & Events
Minutes from Groceries, Shopping and Retail
Pickerington School District
Detached Garages
48-Hour Service Completion Guarantee - or live rent free
Elevate by Cortland Fitness Classes
Resident Package Notification Service
Valet Trash
Resort-Inspired Pool with Wi-Fi Access
Free Gym Membership
45-Day Move-In Satisfaction Guarantee - no penalty fees
Find your home anytime. Were available 24/7!
Clubhouse with Complimentary WiFi
24hr. Emergency Maintenance

FLOORPLAN AMENITIES
Upgraded Black Appliances with Dishwasher and Microwave
Fully Equipped Modern Kitchens
Upscale Modern Light Fixtures & Finishes
Breakfast Bar
Undermount Sinks
Brand New 42 White Cabinetry*
Wood-Style Flooring
Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bath
Spacious Closets
Storage Available
Framed Mirrors in Bathroom
Energy Efficient All Electric Apartment Homes
Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Lands End Circle have any available units?
912 Lands End Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pickerington, OH.
What amenities does 912 Lands End Circle have?
Some of 912 Lands End Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Lands End Circle currently offering any rent specials?
912 Lands End Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Lands End Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Lands End Circle is pet friendly.
Does 912 Lands End Circle offer parking?
Yes, 912 Lands End Circle offers parking.
Does 912 Lands End Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Lands End Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Lands End Circle have a pool?
Yes, 912 Lands End Circle has a pool.
Does 912 Lands End Circle have accessible units?
No, 912 Lands End Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Lands End Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Lands End Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 912 Lands End Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 Lands End Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
