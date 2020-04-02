912 Lands End Circle

Amenities
Located near Downtown Pickerington. Fantastic Amenities!
COMMUNITY FEATURES
On-site Management
Playful Bark Park
Coming Soon! New Playground!
Cortland Community Relocation Guarantee
Monthly Resident Activities & Events
Minutes from Groceries, Shopping and Retail
Pickerington School District
Detached Garages
48-Hour Service Completion Guarantee - or live rent free
Elevate by Cortland Fitness Classes
Resident Package Notification Service
Valet Trash
Resort-Inspired Pool with Wi-Fi Access
Free Gym Membership
45-Day Move-In Satisfaction Guarantee - no penalty fees
Find your home anytime. Were available 24/7!
Clubhouse with Complimentary WiFi
24hr. Emergency Maintenance
FLOORPLAN AMENITIES
Upgraded Black Appliances with Dishwasher and Microwave
Fully Equipped Modern Kitchens
Upscale Modern Light Fixtures & Finishes
Breakfast Bar
Undermount Sinks
Brand New 42 White Cabinetry*
Wood-Style Flooring
Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bath
Spacious Closets
Storage Available
Framed Mirrors in Bathroom
Energy Efficient All Electric Apartment Homes
