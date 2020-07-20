615 Norfolk Court

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Preston Trails in Pickerington - This very attractive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located on private cul-de-sac in Preston Trails and boasts nearly 2,000 square feet of living space as well as a full basement. Beautiful and inviting features include:
- 2-Story entry with open staircase
- Family room with gorgeous gas log fireplace
- Formal living room and dining area
- Spacious kitchen w/breakfast bar, generous cabinet space, and eat-in area
- Sliding glass doors open to a huge deck & wooded backyard
- 1st floor laundry
- Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings including master bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub, private shower, and walk-in closet
NO PETS PLEASE!
Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Property Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program
(All properties are rented as-is)
