615 Norfolk Court

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Preston Trails in Pickerington - This very attractive 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located on private cul-de-sac in Preston Trails and boasts nearly 2,000 square feet of living space as well as a full basement. Beautiful and inviting features include:



- 2-Story entry with open staircase

- Family room with gorgeous gas log fireplace

- Formal living room and dining area

- Spacious kitchen w/breakfast bar, generous cabinet space, and eat-in area

- Sliding glass doors open to a huge deck & wooded backyard

- 1st floor laundry

- Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings including master bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub, private shower, and walk-in closet



NO PETS PLEASE!



Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Property Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



(All properties are rented as-is)



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.



