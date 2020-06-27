491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

This lovely Pickerington home has 4 BR and 2.5 baths. Open floor plan with a huge family room, dinette and kitchen with island. The flex room can be a formal living or dining room. First floor laundry is so convenient. The master suite includes a vaulted ceiling with fan, private bath with tub, shower and double sink and a walk in closet. 3 other nice sized bedrooms. And there is a finished basement for additional living space. You will enjoy spending time out on the back patio or sit out on the front porch. Pickerington Schools! No pets or smoking.