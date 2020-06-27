All apartments in Pickerington
491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980
Last updated February 23 2020 at 5:12 PM

491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980

491 Yale Circle · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

491 Yale Circle, Pickerington, OH 43147

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This lovely Pickerington home has 4 BR and 2.5 baths. Open floor plan with a huge family room, dinette and kitchen with island. The flex room can be a formal living or dining room. First floor laundry is so convenient. The master suite includes a vaulted ceiling with fan, private bath with tub, shower and double sink and a walk in closet. 3 other nice sized bedrooms. And there is a finished basement for additional living space. You will enjoy spending time out on the back patio or sit out on the front porch. Pickerington Schools! No pets or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980 have any available units?
491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pickerington, OH.
What amenities does 491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980 have?
Some of 491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980 currently offering any rent specials?
491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980 pet-friendly?
No, 491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pickerington.
Does 491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980 offer parking?
No, 491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980 does not offer parking.
Does 491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980 have a pool?
No, 491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980 does not have a pool.
Does 491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980 have accessible units?
No, 491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980 does not have accessible units.
Does 491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980 has units with dishwashers.
Does 491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 491 Yale Cir Pickerington Oh 43147-7980 has units with air conditioning.

