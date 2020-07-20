All apartments in Pickerington
147 Pioneer Circle
147 Pioneer Circle

147 Pioneer Circle · No Longer Available
Location

147 Pioneer Circle, Pickerington, OH 43147

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo with first floor master suite. Easy living within this quiet community. Monthly rent includes water / sewer! Open concept floor plan with screened in front porch. First floor laundry. Two car garage. High end granite countertops, stainless appliances, waterproof plank flooring, new carpet, new paint, updated bathrooms. Large walk in closets. Plentiful storage. This place is better than new and awaiting the right tenant to call it home! ADT Security ready. One year lease required along with credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Pioneer Circle have any available units?
147 Pioneer Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pickerington, OH.
What amenities does 147 Pioneer Circle have?
Some of 147 Pioneer Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Pioneer Circle currently offering any rent specials?
147 Pioneer Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Pioneer Circle pet-friendly?
No, 147 Pioneer Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pickerington.
Does 147 Pioneer Circle offer parking?
Yes, 147 Pioneer Circle offers parking.
Does 147 Pioneer Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Pioneer Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Pioneer Circle have a pool?
No, 147 Pioneer Circle does not have a pool.
Does 147 Pioneer Circle have accessible units?
No, 147 Pioneer Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Pioneer Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 Pioneer Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Pioneer Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Pioneer Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
