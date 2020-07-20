147 Pioneer Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Modern renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo with first floor master suite. Easy living within this quiet community. Monthly rent includes water / sewer! Open concept floor plan with screened in front porch. First floor laundry. Two car garage. High end granite countertops, stainless appliances, waterproof plank flooring, new carpet, new paint, updated bathrooms. Large walk in closets. Plentiful storage. This place is better than new and awaiting the right tenant to call it home! ADT Security ready. One year lease required along with credit and background check.