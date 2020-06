Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

- Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 and a half bath, with all new flooring. Wonderful back patio with a privacy fence. One car garage attached. A laundry room, with washer and dryer hookup. Refrigerator included. Central air. If you have any questions about this property or would like to schedule a showing you can give Helen a call at 614.505.5771!



(RLNE4629521)