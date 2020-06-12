/
3 bedroom apartments
142 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parma, OH
Parma
48 Units Available
Midtown Towers
5676 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1060 sqft
Convenient access to I-77 for an easy commute to Cleveland. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with self-cleaning ovens, dishwashers and full-size refrigerators. Select apartments boast large balconies. On-site party room, fitness center and swimming pool.
Parma
1 Unit Available
7606 Wooster Pky
7606 Wooster Parkway, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1239 sqft
Darling bungalow on a quiet street in Parma Heights Ohio. Enclosed Porch*Formal Dining Room With Built Ins*Lots Of Storage*Front Porch*Hardwood Floors**Finished Rec Room in Basement*....Large bedrooms and a just rehabbed home.
Parma
1 Unit Available
2710 Stanfield Dr
2710 Stanfield Drive, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Newly remodeled and spotless 3 bedroom Cape Cod on quiet street in desirable Parma neighborhood. Appliances included: stainless steel stove, stainless steel refrigerator, washing machine/dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.
Parma
1 Unit Available
7814 Jameson Road
7814 Jameson Avenue, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1125 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath rental is available for immediate move in! Features large bedrooms with spacious closets, updated/modern bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout.
Parma
1 Unit Available
1721 Tuxedo Ave
1721 Tuxedo Avenue, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1097 sqft
1721 Tuxedo, Parma, Ohio 44134 - Lovely 3 bedroom single family with many updates throughout! $1,025 rent / $1,025 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with additional deposit NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee
Parma
1 Unit Available
7704 Ivandale
7704 Ivandale Drive, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Parma 3 bed Single Family for rent! - Welcome home! 3 bedroom 1 bath, freshly painted, original hardwood floors and a two-car garage. Located in the heart of Parma. Water and sewer included. $30 application fee.
Parma
1 Unit Available
7115 Laverne Avenue
7115 Laverne Avenue, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1172 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7115 Laverne Avenue in Parma. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Parma
Parma Heights
24 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Parma Heights
9 Units Available
North Church Towers
9235 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1082 sqft
Just 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland and a short walk from Independence Blvd. Public transportation hub nearby. Spacious apartments with a modern kitchen and expansive windows. Community includes a pool, gym, and 24-hr maintenance.
Parma Heights
7 Units Available
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,107
745 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Puritas - Longmead
1 Unit Available
4723 West 125th St
4723 West 125th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
Super Clean & Roomy 3 Bedroom all Brick Townhouse with freshly painted Interior, New Carpeting in Spacious Living Room. New Laminate Flooring in Dining Room. Kitchen has New Laminate, updated Counters, solid Wood Cabinets.
1 Unit Available
9921 York Rd
9921 York Road, North Royalton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Mint! Recently remodeled thru-out,new kitchen w/granite counters and stainless steel appliances,freshly painted,2 1/2 bathrooms,walk-in tiled shower,jacuzzi tub,1st floor 1/2 bath 1st floor,laundry room 1st floor,4 car garage
Results within 5 miles of Parma
Detroit - Shoreway
9 Units Available
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,291
1757 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
22 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
900 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Clark - Fulton
1 Unit Available
3284 west 23rd
3284 West 23rd Place, Cleveland, OH
Beautiful Single Family Home For Rent - Wonderfully spacious 4 bedroom 2 full bath home available! With a loft area and 1st floor laundry, this huge home has something for everyone.
1 Unit Available
17590 PARKSIDE DR
17590 Parkside Drive, North Royalton, OH
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854387)
Cudell
1 Unit Available
3139 West Blvd A
3139 West Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
West Blvd left unit - Property Id: 210853 Spacious, beautifully restored home on historic West Boulevard. newly renovated kitchen with a large dining and living room. Four large bedrooms and one bath. Third floor is a large, open bedroom.
West Boulevard
1 Unit Available
10608 Dale Avenue
10608 Dale Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Single Family Home! Natural wood flooring! - This 3 bedrooms one bath single-family house is perfect for anyone trying to grow a family and settle down. Spacious rooms.
Detroit - Shoreway
1 Unit Available
1781 West 47th Street
1781 West 47th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2270 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large Ohio City home for rent - Property Id: 33818 Beautiful, cheerful home located in prime Ohio City location! Situated on a tree-lined street, this 3-bedroom move-in ready home features attractive & well-maintained front yard,
Riverside
1 Unit Available
18104 Fairville Ave
18104 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
18104 Fairville Ave., Cleveland - Beautifully rehabbed 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch with French doors opening out to spacious backyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5828812)
North Broadway
1 Unit Available
7200 ivy ave Down
7200 Ivy Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
Unit Down Available 06/15/20 3bedroom - Property Id: 291560 3 bedroom down Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291560 Property Id 291560 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5824620)
South Broadway
1 Unit Available
7723 Spafford Rd.
7723 Spafford Road, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1538 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 1 bath in the Broadway/Slavic Village area! - Recent and current renovated single family home in the historic Broadway/Slavic Village. New hard wood floors, paint, drywall and bathrooms completely redone.
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
3903 Bailey Ave Back
3903 Bailey Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Bailey back house. Single - Property Id: 279365 COMING SOON..... Large, newly renovated single family house on Bailey ave in the heart of Ohio City. Everything in the house is new.
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
2094 W 34th Pl
2094 West 34th Place, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
2094 W 34th pl - Property Id: 263345 COMING SOON.....Newly renovated, single family home in Ohio City Everything will be brand new 3 beds, 1 bath Heart of Ohio city Open floor plan.
