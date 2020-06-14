/
1 bedroom apartments
93 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parma, OH
Parma
48 Units Available
Midtown Towers
5676 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$835
580 sqft
Convenient access to I-77 for an easy commute to Cleveland. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with self-cleaning ovens, dishwashers and full-size refrigerators. Select apartments boast large balconies. On-site party room, fitness center and swimming pool.
Parma
54 Units Available
Hummingbird Pointe & The Gardens
6871 Ames Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
590 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments near State Route 3. Complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Plush carpet and real wood cabinets. Tenants have access to indoor pool and meeting rooms.
Parma
5 Units Available
The Regency
6841 Day Dr, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
640 sqft
Sleek apartments near Ridge Rd. Recently renovated. Air conditioning and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Community has garden and tennis court. Fire pit on site. Pet-friendly.
Parma
Contact for Availability
Ridgewood House
6630 State Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
560 sqft
This community sparkles like a fine diamond! Designed to exceed your expectations, with exceptionally large rooms, dine in kitchens and designer touches these apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Parma Heights
7 Units Available
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$684
516 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Parma Heights
9 Units Available
North Church Towers
9235 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$660
587 sqft
Just 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland and a short walk from Independence Blvd. Public transportation hub nearby. Spacious apartments with a modern kitchen and expansive windows. Community includes a pool, gym, and 24-hr maintenance.
12 Units Available
Pine Forest
14010 Pine Forest Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$665
740 sqft
Quiet residential community in a wooded setting close to I-77 and I-71. Pool with sundeck, parking garage and laundry facilities on-site. Heat and water included in the rent.
15 Units Available
Walnut Hills Apartments
12601 Walnut Hill Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$665
623 sqft
Welcome home to Walnut Hill - where convenience meets affordability. Each 1 and 2 bedroom suite has features such as a fully equipped kitchen, wide full-view closets and controlled access.
22 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9250 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
835 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
12 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$878
783 sqft
Modern apartment homes with plenty of natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has shuffleboard, fire pit and large pool. Garage parking available. Close to I-80.
6 Units Available
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
502 sqft
Welcome to Colonial Club Apartments, 108 garden-style suites located off of Detroit Ave. in Lakewood, OH. For more information please visit colonialclubapt.
51 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$723
570 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
2 Units Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$645
446 sqft
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
9 Units Available
Hampton Club
13000 Hampton Club Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,005
841 sqft
Not one detail has been overlooked in the design of Hampton Club Apartments. This community features luxury 1 and 2 bedroom suites with plenty of room for making your space your home.
11 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
758 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
8 Units Available
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,098
815 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
2 Units Available
West Shore Manor
12053 Lake Avenue, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
586 sqft
Welcome to West Shore Manor in Lakewood , OH. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in.
2 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
10017 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$765
474 sqft
Welcome to Hampton House Apartments, located right across from Edgewater Park on Lake Avenue and minutes from the city of Lakewood. For more information, photos, or to fill out an online application, visit hamptonhouseapt.com.
5 Units Available
The Tappan
1633 Auburn Avenue, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,400
601 sqft
Following the restorations of Fairmont Creamery, Wagner Awning, and Mueller Lofts, Sustainable Community Associates challenged itself to imagine a new construction project that would embody the best elements of historic buildings within a brand new
10 Units Available
Deer Creek
12445 Deer Creek Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
680 sqft
Deer Creek Apartments offer comfortable and affordable living in a prime North Royalton, OH location.
2 Units Available
Spruce Run
13290 Spruce Run Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
782 sqft
Spruce Run is home to smartly styled apartments designed with comfort in mind. Residents enjoy the spaciousness of well-proportioned rooms and walk-in closets, an in-suite washer and dryer, and ceiling fans.
2 Units Available
Fairmont Creamery
2306 West 17th Street Suite #6, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
820 sqft
The Fairmont Creamery offers a variety of units ranging from efficient studios to spacious two bedrooms. Every unit features large windows, historic elements like concrete beams and exposed, yellow-glazed brick, and modern amenities.
1 Unit Available
Elana Manor
14530 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$705
475 sqft
Modern kitchens equipped with stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Sliding glass doors lead to private balconies and patios. Ample closet space; open floor plans. Laundry rooms on each floor.
19 Units Available
Royalton Greens
18572 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
700 sqft
The location and luxury you have been searching for can be found at Royalton Greens. These beautiful one and two bedroom garden apartments set the standard for apartment living in Northeast Ohio.
