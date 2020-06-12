/
3 bedroom apartments
78 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parma Heights, OH
Parma Heights
24 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Parma Heights
9 Units Available
North Church Towers
9235 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1082 sqft
Just 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland and a short walk from Independence Blvd. Public transportation hub nearby. Spacious apartments with a modern kitchen and expansive windows. Community includes a pool, gym, and 24-hr maintenance.
Parma Heights
7 Units Available
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,107
745 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Results within 1 mile of Parma Heights
Parma
1 Unit Available
7606 Wooster Pky
7606 Wooster Parkway, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1239 sqft
Darling bungalow on a quiet street in Parma Heights Ohio. Enclosed Porch*Formal Dining Room With Built Ins*Lots Of Storage*Front Porch*Hardwood Floors**Finished Rec Room in Basement*....Large bedrooms and a just rehabbed home.
Parma
1 Unit Available
7814 Jameson Road
7814 Jameson Avenue, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1125 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath rental is available for immediate move in! Features large bedrooms with spacious closets, updated/modern bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout.
Parma
1 Unit Available
7704 Ivandale
7704 Ivandale Drive, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Parma 3 bed Single Family for rent! - Welcome home! 3 bedroom 1 bath, freshly painted, original hardwood floors and a two-car garage. Located in the heart of Parma. Water and sewer included. $30 application fee.
Results within 5 miles of Parma Heights
Parma
48 Units Available
Midtown Towers
5676 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1060 sqft
Convenient access to I-77 for an easy commute to Cleveland. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with self-cleaning ovens, dishwashers and full-size refrigerators. Select apartments boast large balconies. On-site party room, fitness center and swimming pool.
22 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
900 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Cudell
1 Unit Available
3139 West Blvd A
3139 West Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
West Blvd left unit - Property Id: 210853 Spacious, beautifully restored home on historic West Boulevard. newly renovated kitchen with a large dining and living room. Four large bedrooms and one bath. Third floor is a large, open bedroom.
West Boulevard
1 Unit Available
10608 Dale Avenue
10608 Dale Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Single Family Home! Natural wood flooring! - This 3 bedrooms one bath single-family house is perfect for anyone trying to grow a family and settle down. Spacious rooms.
Riverside
1 Unit Available
18104 Fairville Ave
18104 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
18104 Fairville Ave., Cleveland - Beautifully rehabbed 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch with French doors opening out to spacious backyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5828812)
Brooklyn - Centre
1 Unit Available
2212 Selzer Ave
2212 Selzer Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Come see this nice 4 bedroom colonial and make it your home today.
Brooklyn - Centre
1 Unit Available
2701 Riverside Dr
2701 Riverside Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1318 sqft
Brooklyn Center House For Rent - Move-in ready! Come check out this 3 bedroom home in the heart of Brooklyn Center. This home is close to shopping, dining (Steelyard Commons 1 mile away), and close to multiple freeways.
Brooklyn - Centre
1 Unit Available
3521 Poe Avenue
3521 Poe Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1204 sqft
Excellent home in an excellent west side neighborhood! - Excellent west side neighborhood! Original woodwork throughout. Large Living room, Dining room with window seat, Eat-in kitchen, three nice sized bedrooms & a full bathroom. Walk up attic.
Old Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
4271 W 30th St
4271 West 30th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1392 sqft
This charming 2 story colonial house built in the 1930's is the perfect family home in the lively Old Brooklyn neighborhood.
Puritas - Longmead
1 Unit Available
4723 West 125th St
4723 West 125th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
Super Clean & Roomy 3 Bedroom all Brick Townhouse with freshly painted Interior, New Carpeting in Spacious Living Room. New Laminate Flooring in Dining Room. Kitchen has New Laminate, updated Counters, solid Wood Cabinets.
Kamm's Corners
1 Unit Available
16204 Laverne Ave
16204 Laverne Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1357 sqft
Spacious and Immaculate. Glossy hardwood floors, central air, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a finished basement. Fully fenced in yard with a garage converted into an outdoor patio, porch and workshop.
1 Unit Available
9921 York Rd
9921 York Road, North Royalton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Mint! Recently remodeled thru-out,new kitchen w/granite counters and stainless steel appliances,freshly painted,2 1/2 bathrooms,walk-in tiled shower,jacuzzi tub,1st floor 1/2 bath 1st floor,laundry room 1st floor,4 car garage
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
3571 West 123rd St
3571 West 123rd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
A great opportunity, with close access to I-71 and I-90. Beautifully remodeled, single family, colonial-style home. This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, is freshly painted, with new appliances, carpet and window coverings.
Stockyards
1 Unit Available
3198 West 50th St
3198 West 50th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 Bedroom home available is ready to accept a new tenant. 2 car garage This rental will not last. Call today for your appointment.
Parma
1 Unit Available
2710 Stanfield Dr
2710 Stanfield Drive, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Newly remodeled and spotless 3 bedroom Cape Cod on quiet street in desirable Parma neighborhood. Appliances included: stainless steel stove, stainless steel refrigerator, washing machine/dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.
Riverside
1 Unit Available
18034 Fairville Avenue
18034 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
Brooklyn - Centre
1 Unit Available
3852 W. 41st St.
3852 West 41st Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1456 sqft
https://cleveland.craigslist.org/reo/7118416087.html Very nicely updated colonial on Cleveland's west side. This home boasts tons of space at every turn. Beautiful new flooring throughout the entire house on the main floor and second level.
Parma
1 Unit Available
1721 Tuxedo Ave
1721 Tuxedo Avenue, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1143 sqft
1721 Tuxedo, Parma, Ohio 44134 - Lovely 3 bedroom single family with many updates throughout! $1,025 rent / $1,025 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with additional deposit NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee
