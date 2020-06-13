Apartment List
/
OH
/
northfield
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

50 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Northfield, OH

Finding an apartment in Northfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1150 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
9109 Cranbrook Drive
9109 Cranbrook Drive, Northfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1362 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Beautiful 3-bedroom home with 1 bathroom that is fully renovated with fresh paint and hardwood flooring.

1 of 13

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
9247 Cranbrook Drive
9247 Cranbrook Drive, Northfield, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This beautifully remodeled home comes with new hardwood flooring and fresh paint throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Northfield
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
Liberty Hill
15 Units Available
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,190
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1350 sqft
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macedonia
8282 Lakeview Dr, Macedonia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1379 sqft
Redwood Macedonia is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
5463 Clement Avenue
5463 Clement Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1120 sqft
To Schedule a viewing click the link below: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1916986?source=marketing Freshly painted,with a mix of wood floors and new carpet, this home offers a large kitchen with eat-in area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20506 Clare Ave
20506 Clare Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
20506 Clare Ave Available 07/01/20 Newly Updated Single Family Home 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom - A single family with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with Rec Room To view or for more information, please contact Rhonda Jackson at 216-703-3023 or

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5444 Grasmere Ave
5444 Grasmere Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A MONUMENT PROPERTY: 5444 Grasmere Avenue - COMING SOON! - For fastest showing appointment, please visit our website at www.monumentmgt.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
14119 ROCKSIDE RD
14119 Rockside Road, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom, 1 Ba, Cape Cod - (RLNE5857777)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19811 LIBBY RD
19811 Libby Road, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
715 sqft
- (RLNE5814624)

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
14902 Krems Ave
14902 Krems Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
14902 Krems - Maple Heights, Spacious 3 bed 1 bath home! Move in date must be scheduled 21-45 days out from deposit placement to receive City compliance, as required by the City of Maple Heights.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2126 Holmes Dr
2126 Holmes Drive, Twinsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Call / Text 216-396-2108 Kim Kapustik of Keller Williams Realty for more Information or a Private Showing... FOR RENT OR LEASE/PURCHASE...

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
5441 Hollywood Avenue
5441 Hollywood Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1913 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
5178 Homewood Avenue
5178 Homewood Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2067 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
9126 Cheyenne Run
9126 Cheyenne Run, Macedonia, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1366 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This split level home located in Macedonia was given a full renovation from head to toe! From brand new light

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
20514 Mountville Drive
20514 Mountville Drive, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,298
1531 sqft
SECTION 8 is ACCEPTED! Freshly renovated. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New bathroom, with new tile shower and fixtures. Washer and dryer. Amazing Location.

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24525 Randolph
24525 Randolph Road, Bedford Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
24525 Randolph, Bedford Heights - Attractive 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch with 2 car attached garage, sliding glass door opening to large rear porch and spacious backyard. (RLNE3564300)

1 of 30

Last updated July 19 at 09:11am
1 Unit Available
19501 Maple Heights Blvd
19501 Maple Heights Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$930
754 sqft
FOR SALE OWNER FINANCED!! NO RENTAL INQUIRIES!! FOE SALE BY OWNER!! - OUR MOTTO IS TURNING RENTERS INTO HOMEOWNERS. If you can swing a hammer this might be the property for you! The property sales price is $29,500.
Results within 10 miles of Northfield
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sussex
7 Units Available
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,405
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mercer
2 Units Available
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Northfield, OH

Finding an apartment in Northfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Northfield 1 BedroomsNorthfield 2 BedroomsNorthfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorthfield 3 Bedrooms
Northfield Apartments with BalconyNorthfield Apartments with GarageNorthfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthfield Apartments with Parking
Northfield Apartments with PoolNorthfield Apartments with Washer-DryerNorthfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorthfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OH
North Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHMayfield, OHMaple Heights, OHLyndhurst, OHWilloughby, OH
Warren, OHNorth Canton, OHBedford, OHSouth Euclid, OHChagrin Falls, OHWarrensville Heights, OHTwinsburg, OHGarfield Heights, OHMoreland Hills, OHFairlawn, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityNotre Dame College
The College of Wooster