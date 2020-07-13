82 Apartments for rent in North Olmsted, OH with parking
"Me Oh My O, Me and Guy O, Freer than a bird, 'cause we're rockin' Ohio." (-- Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Around the World")
In the indisputably wise words of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Drew Carey, Ohio is rocking. In fact, there are a number of fabulous bands that hail from this state, including the Black Keys and Hawthorne Heights. In northeast Ohio lies the city of North Olmsted, a quaint and charming little center of Middle America, and its just such a gosh-darn great place to live. Four seasons, oodles of gentle, mostly edible, attractions, and votes that really do count, North Olmsted is the stuff of dreams -- if your dreams are about tightly knit neighborhoods and oversized burgers. But seriously, North Olmsted is a rare bird for Ohio, as it has a fairly low cost of living. Need more? North Olmsted is also close to Cleveland and Lake Erie, so big city fun and water sports are just a hop, skip, and a jump away. Come on over, the livings just fine. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Olmsted apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.