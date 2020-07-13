Apartment List
/
OH
/
north olmsted
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:36 AM

82 Apartments for rent in North Olmsted, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Olmsted apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
26 Units Available
Butternut Ridge
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
6 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:11pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$699
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
Results within 1 mile of North Olmsted
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 5 miles of North Olmsted
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
13 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Crocker Park
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,092
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Rocky River
Kensington Club Apartments
680 Smith Ct, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
726 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Club, located right outside of downtown Rocky River and minutes from the Lakewood border. For more information, photos and to fill out an online application, please visit our property website at kensingtonclubapt.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 02:44pm
2 Units Available
West End
Kenilworth Apartments
1336 Kenilworth Ave, Lakewood, OH
1 Bedroom
$630
390 sqft
Historic, 1920s-era restored red brick building. Modern gallery-style kitchens with stove, microwave, ample cabinet and counter space, and refrigerator. All new windows add beauty and function.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 02:38pm
3 Units Available
Fairview Park
Fairview Park Manor
19240 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern floor plans with patios or balconies and modern appliances. Garages available upon request, private parking lot available to all residents. Laundry available on site. Most utilities included in rent.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 07:20pm
3 Units Available
Lakewood
Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Modern apartment homes in a beautiful, historic building. Large windows, walk-in closets, ample storage space, and fully equipped kitchens with large cabinets and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd
7019 Condor Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1427 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview Park
Spring Garden Apartments
4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Garden Apartments offer spacious apartments with patios or balconies in close proximity to Highway 10. Deluxe Suites have washer and dryer in unit, and many units have been upgraded.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
Oxford Court
21215 Detroit Rd, Rocky River, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Oxford Court, in the heart of Rocky River and a 5 minute walk to Rocky River High School. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit oxfordcourtapt.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
2167 Olive Ave
2167 Olive Avenue, Lakewood, OH
8 Bedrooms
$1,250
1063 sqft
Nicely Appointed 2nd Flr Unit to Rent on Westend of LKWD* Offering 4 Bdrms & 2 Full Bths w/ Finished 3rd Frl Inc* The Main area offers an Updated Kitchen w/ Newer Cabinetry/Counters, Newer SS Appl's, Ceramic Flrng & Pantry* It extends into a Lg

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5554 Pleasant St
5554 Pleasant Avenue, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1256 sqft
If you have been looking for a single family home to rent in North Ridgeville, the opportunity has arrived. This three bedroom, split-level is ready to welcome you home!

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
18034 Fairville Avenue
18034 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5781 Eastview Ave
5781 Eastview Street, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1508 sqft
You can live in the heart of North Ridgeville in this nice newer 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath home featuring 3 levels of living space and attached 2-car garage. Open floor plan, large kitchen, living room, dining room and vaulted ceilings with sky light.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
2885 Forestview Ave
2885 Forestview Avenue, Rocky River, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1582 sqft
Fantastic 4-Bdrm Brick Home! Close to SO Much! Two (2) Bdrms on the 1st Floor! Two (2) more Bdrms on the 2nd Floor! Formal Living and Dining Room.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
19239 Story Rd
19239 Story Road, Rocky River, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Please contact Megan Pettine @ 330-888-3514 / Megan@ezsalesteam.com with any questions or offers. - Old world Rocky River charm with a modern twist. This home has been rebuilt from the ground up.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
22122 River Oaks Dr
22122 River Oaks Drive, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / KitCusterSold@gmail.com with all questions or offers. - Great location! close to Shopping, RTA, I-90. Rocky River Reservation minutes away.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
33735 East Royalton Rd
33735 E Royalton Rd, Lorain County, OH
Studio
$3,300
3200 sqft
Beautiful carpeted show room ( approx. 2200 sq.ft. ) or for a large Office area, Plus a separate office with a 1/2 bath, kitchen area,and a bath with shower. The garage area is 40' X 25' with a 10 X 8 DR. Great for Auto Sales, Ins.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1655 Cedarwood Dr Apt 310
1655 Cederwood Drive, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1004 sqft
This condo features 2 bedrooms 2 full baths with an extra den/study space. Eat in kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and a double oven for extra cooking space. Freshly painted and new carpeting. Garage space is provided.
City Guide for North Olmsted, OH

"Me Oh My O, Me and Guy O, Freer than a bird, 'cause we're rockin' Ohio." (-- Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Around the World")

In the indisputably wise words of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Drew Carey, Ohio is rocking. In fact, there are a number of fabulous bands that hail from this state, including the Black Keys and Hawthorne Heights. In northeast Ohio lies the city of North Olmsted, a quaint and charming little center of Middle America, and its just such a gosh-darn great place to live. Four seasons, oodles of gentle, mostly edible, attractions, and votes that really do count, North Olmsted is the stuff of dreams -- if your dreams are about tightly knit neighborhoods and oversized burgers. But seriously, North Olmsted is a rare bird for Ohio, as it has a fairly low cost of living. Need more? North Olmsted is also close to Cleveland and Lake Erie, so big city fun and water sports are just a hop, skip, and a jump away. Come on over, the livings just fine. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Olmsted, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Olmsted apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

North Olmsted 1 BedroomsNorth Olmsted 2 BedroomsNorth Olmsted 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Olmsted Apartments under $800
North Olmsted Apartments with BalconyNorth Olmsted Apartments with GarageNorth Olmsted Apartments with GymNorth Olmsted Apartments with Hardwood Floors
North Olmsted Apartments with ParkingNorth Olmsted Apartments with PoolNorth Olmsted Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Olmsted Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OH
Euclid, OHStreetsboro, OHMansfield, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Butternut Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
North Central State College