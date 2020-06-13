53 Apartments for rent in North Olmsted, OH with balcony
"Me Oh My O, Me and Guy O, Freer than a bird, 'cause we're rockin' Ohio." (-- Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Around the World")
In the indisputably wise words of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Drew Carey, Ohio is rocking. In fact, there are a number of fabulous bands that hail from this state, including the Black Keys and Hawthorne Heights. In northeast Ohio lies the city of North Olmsted, a quaint and charming little center of Middle America, and its just such a gosh-darn great place to live. Four seasons, oodles of gentle, mostly edible, attractions, and votes that really do count, North Olmsted is the stuff of dreams -- if your dreams are about tightly knit neighborhoods and oversized burgers. But seriously, North Olmsted is a rare bird for Ohio, as it has a fairly low cost of living. Need more? North Olmsted is also close to Cleveland and Lake Erie, so big city fun and water sports are just a hop, skip, and a jump away. Come on over, the livings just fine. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Olmsted renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.