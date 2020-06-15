55 Farwood Dr

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 High-End 4br Home on 2.3 acres - Property Id: 133984
*Possibility for rent or purchase* High-end FULLY renovated 4br/4bath home on 2.3 private acres! Modern farmhouse open floor plan with top-of-the-line kitchen (Wolf+Viking appliances) perfect for entertaining. Tons of windows with incredible views -- complete privacy! Best location in Cleveland -- just minutes from Chagrin Falls village, 1/2 hr from downtown Cleveland, and minutes from tons of restaurants and shopping. Highly desired Orange Schools. 2 car garage, fully finished walkout basement. House will be unfurnished (furniture in pictures not included). $3790/mo for 3yr lease, $3890/mo for 2yr lease, $4090/mo for 1 yr lease. Feel free to call/text with any questions!
