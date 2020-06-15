All apartments in Moreland Hills
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

55 Farwood Dr

55 Farwood Drive · (440) 339-4291
Location

55 Farwood Drive, Moreland Hills, OH 44022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $3900 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,900

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 High-End 4br Home on 2.3 acres - Property Id: 133984

*Possibility for rent or purchase* High-end FULLY renovated 4br/4bath home on 2.3 private acres! Modern farmhouse open floor plan with top-of-the-line kitchen (Wolf+Viking appliances) perfect for entertaining. Tons of windows with incredible views -- complete privacy! Best location in Cleveland -- just minutes from Chagrin Falls village, 1/2 hr from downtown Cleveland, and minutes from tons of restaurants and shopping. Highly desired Orange Schools. 2 car garage, fully finished walkout basement. House will be unfurnished (furniture in pictures not included). $3790/mo for 3yr lease, $3890/mo for 2yr lease, $4090/mo for 1 yr lease. Feel free to call/text with any questions!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133984
Property Id 133984

(RLNE5818708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Farwood Dr have any available units?
55 Farwood Dr has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Farwood Dr have?
Some of 55 Farwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Farwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
55 Farwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Farwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 55 Farwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moreland Hills.
Does 55 Farwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 55 Farwood Dr does offer parking.
Does 55 Farwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Farwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Farwood Dr have a pool?
No, 55 Farwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 55 Farwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 55 Farwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Farwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Farwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Farwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Farwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
